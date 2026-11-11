Week 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers After the NFL Trade Deadline

Fantasy football sleepers for Week 10 include J.J. McCarthy, Kaleb Johnson, Jordan Watkins and Darnell Washington, based on recent production and favorable matchups.

The NFL Trade Deadline has passed, and several players are now set to take the field for new teams. Fantasy managers now need to know whether those moves change the value of players on their rosters and waiver wires. This week's fantasy football sleepers list identifies four players for Week 10 whose recent production and upcoming matchups point to strong potential, with New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy at the top of the list.

McCarthy threw for 127 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday and left that game briefly with a hip pointer. His matchup in Week 10 is a Thursday game against the Washington Commanders, and the source analysis argues that his recent performances against weaker pass defenses offer a useful guide for what he can do in that contest.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 10 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Joe Burrow Chases MVP; Bench Pat Mahomes

J.J. McCarthy Faces a Vulnerable Commanders Pass Defense

The Washington Commanders have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks per game at 19.6, the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the league with 16, and the third-most passing yards per contest at 240. Those numbers make Washington a favorable opponent for a quarterback looking to bounce back from a quiet outing.

McCarthy has already produced in similar spots. Against New Orleans, he threw for 243 yards and a touchdown in less than a quarter of play. In his other game against a bottom-six pass defense in Houston, he completed 71.4% of his passes and gathered 252 yards. The analysis treats those performances as a solid indicator of how he may perform against the Commanders.

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Kaleb Johnson Could Take a Larger Share of Packers Carries

Kaleb Johnson is the most likely Green Bay Packers running back to take on the lead role this weekend. The 23-year-old rushed for 68 yards on 14 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and scored his first career touchdown against the New England Patriots last Sunday.

The analysis expects Johnson's workload in Week 10 to be at least on par with his Week 9 volume. The Minnesota Vikings pass defense ranks first in sacks, allows the lowest passer rating in the league, and is second in passing yards conceded. Against that unit, the Packers could lean on the run game more than they typically do, which would place more opportunity in Johnson's hands. The source also notes that the status of another Packers back is unclear because of a knee injury, which adds further uncertainty to the backfield picture.

Jordan Watkins Benefits From Injuries to Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel

Jordan Watkins of the San Francisco 49ers has seen an uptick in production since Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel went down with injuries. He is described as an explosive, vertical threat who can change a game with one long reception.

Last week, Watkins caught his first career touchdown, a 37-yard strike, led the team in receptions with four, and scored 16.6 fantasy points. Over his last three games, he has led all 49ers wide receivers, including Christian McCaffrey, in total snap count and route runs. He also averages 22.4 yards per reception.

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The matchup adds to the appeal. The Dallas Cowboys allow the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers at 29.0 per game and give up 6.3 explosive plays per game, which ranks in the bottom 10 in the league. The analysis sees Watkins' potential leaning toward a boom outcome this weekend.

Darnell Washington Presents a Stronger Tight End Option

Darnell Washington of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a better tight end sleeper option than many managers may expect. He has scored in two of his last three games, while his Steelers teammate Pat Freiermuth has not scored in that same span.

Over those three games, Washington has recorded eight targets, 12 receptions, 123 receiving yards, 129 snaps, and five plays of 30 or more yards. The source describes him as the stronger option between the two Steelers tight ends. The opposing defense allows the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends at 12.6 per game, although it has given up only one score to the position this season. That makes receptions and yardage especially important for fantasy production, and the analysis concludes that Washington holds the advantage.