Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Seth McGowan Could Replace Jonathan Taylor

The top fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 10.

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan reacts after a big run Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Week 9 is now behind us, and we turn our attention to Week 10. As always, the new week of fantasy football starts with the waiver wire. The most important position you'll target on the waiver wire all season is running backs. Things are only getting more crucial as we get closer to the stretch run towards the playoffs.

Also read Week 9 Fantasy Football Analysis: Roster Volatility and Key Start-Sit Decisions

These are the top fantasy football running back waiver wire targets for Week 10. The rookie running back continues to see more work and is outperforming Jonathan Taylor. Not only is McGowan set to potentially step into a bell-cow roleAgain, in Week 9, Taylor carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards at 3.5 yards per carry, while McGowan rushed six times for 45 yards and a touchdown at 7.5 yards per carry.

McGowan should not be on the waiver wire in any leagues. Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury, and TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with some sort of cognitive issues. We aren't fully sure what's going on with Henderson, but it's far from a lock that he'll be back this week or any time in the immediate future. This would leave Kiner as the clear starter.

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Not only is Kiner an interesting waiver wire target, but he should be a locked-in streamer as well. If you need a running back who you can start this week, this is your guy. Josh Jacobs is dealing with a broken finger, and we are back to the MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson nightmare. You can pick your poison here; if you want Johnson, go for it.

We'd prefer neither of them. However, Lloyd at least scored the touchdowns when given the opportunity. Regardless, both of them are terrible. Estime was the lead back in New Orleans in Week 9 and played well.

He rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. Nevertheless, Alvin Kamara is still in the mix, and Travis Etienne has a chance to return this week. If anyone is back, Estime has no business in your fantasy lineup.

However, he could be a decent option if everyone besides him is out again. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.