Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates on Kenneth Walker, Amon-Ra St. Brown, And More

The latest updates on all the top fantasy football stars for Week 10.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The weekend is here, and we are just hours away from the kickoff of our 10th fantasy football Sunday.

We need to get our lineups set, but you need all the latest updates and information about the biggest injuries to the top stars. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 10. Lock has been cleared to play and will start this week, with Sam Darnold once again sidelined. We do not view him as a significant downgrade from Darnold for any of the Seahawks' weapons.for Week 10 with a groin injury.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jayden Daniels or Pat Mahomes?

His absence immediately shoots rookie Emmett Johnson up to being a must-start option. This is not believed to be a long-term issue. Etienne is expected to be activated from injured reserve for Week 10 and will play. His return sinks any value that Audric Estime might have had.

Montgomery is listed as questionable for Week 10 and will be a game-time decision. We do expect him to play, but his workload is a complete question mark. Be sure to make sure he is active before plugging him into your lineup. Knight has cleared the concussion protocol and will return in Week 10.

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He will likely split the backfield with Tyler Allgeier. Despite returning to practice this week, Brooks is listed as doubtful and is not expected to make his return this week. St. Brown is listed as questionable for Week 10, but is expected to play. He should still be monitored up until game time to be sure that he's active.

Evans has once again been ruled out for Week 10, but Deebo Samuel is set to return. This gives the 49ers at least some reinforcements. Wilson, along with Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr are all listed as questionable for Week 10, but all are expected to suit up. You should still monitor their availability up until game time.

McConkey was not able to practice on Friday, and his status is in question for Monday Night Football. This is one to watch closely if you have the misfortune of relying on McConkey this week. Freiermuth is listed as questionable for Week 10 with an illness. He popped up on the injury report Saturday, so this one could go either way.

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.