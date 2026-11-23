Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has tied Peyton Manning's NFL record of five consecutive games with at least four total touchdowns and can set the record on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will chase an NFL record on Monday Night Football when his team faces the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Burrow, the current MVP frontrunner, has an opportunity to become the first quarterback in NFL history to record four or more total touchdowns in six consecutive games. Not even Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes has accomplished that feat.

Also read 10 Commanders Quotes on Stopping Joe Burrow and Keeping NFC East Hopes Alive

Burrow Chasing NFL Record

Burrow has already tied Manning's NFL record of five straight games with at least four touchdowns, a mark the Hall of Famer established during his historic 2004 MVP season, when he received 47 of 48 MVP votes, with Michael Vick controversially receiving one vote. Now, 22 years later, Burrow has a chance to claim the record for himself. And considering how he has been dismantling opposing defenses, would anybody really be surprised?

Advertisement

Over his last five games, Burrow has accounted for an absurd 22 touchdowns, including 20 through the air, while leading Cincinnati to five consecutive victories. Through nine games, Burrow has completed 74.7 percent of his passes for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He is on pace for more than 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Manning in 2004 and Mahomes in 2018 are the only two quarterbacks to ever achieve that feat, and both won MVP in those respective years. Perhaps most importantly, the Bengals are winning. The Bengals are favored by six points as Cincinnati's road dominance meets Washington's struggles. Burrow's favorite weapon is Ja'Marr Chase, and Chase needs to accompany the quarterback in any fantasy lineup.

Bengals Receiving Options

The All-Pro ripped off three straight games of elite performances and looks to add another against the Commanders. Chase is matchup proof and should feast against the leaky Washington pass defense. Tee Higgins also terrorizes opposing secondaries, giving Cincinnati quite possibly the best receiving duo in football and arguably the most dangerous passing attack in the league. Jayden Daniels will be the lone Commander in this recommended lineup.

The Washington quarterback has the tools to produce fantasy points, and the game script will help him stack points this week. The Commanders will more than likely be playing with a negative game script against the high-powered Bengals offense. That negative game script will place Daniels in more dropbacks to rack up passing yards, and he will also have more opportunities to scramble.

Tight end Mike Gesicki stands out as the third receiving option behind Chase and Higgins thanks to his knack for finding the end zone. Gesicki is tied with Higgins for second most receiving touchdowns on the Bengals with six scores, one behind Chase for the team lead. The veteran tight end should have ample opportunities for red-zone work in this matchup.

Advertisement

Drew Sample will be on the field enough against a favorable matchup to make an impact at a high salary after playing last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kicker Evan McPherson rounds out the lineup. The Bengals kicker saw five extra point opportunities in the last four games with two field goal attempts to go along with the extra points the past two weeks.

Commanders And Kicker Analysis

McPherson has a safe floor thanks to the abundance of extra point opportunities and has the potential for a high-ceiling fantasy game if some 50-plus yard field goal attempts come along. Burrow isn't just playing the best football of his career. He's putting up numbers that even some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history never managed to accomplish.

The former LSU star led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI and another AFC Championship Game, but injuries, inconsistent offensive line play and poor defense have repeatedly derailed his pursuit of another championship. With Chase and Higgins terrorizing opposing secondaries, all of this is a recipe for not only locking down the MVP award but potentially making another Super Bowl run. Josh Allen entered the season as an MVP favorite, but Burrow's recent performances have dramatically changed the conversation.

Burrow Leads MVP Race

Following Cincinnati's demolition of Pittsburgh, Burrow overtook Allen in the MVP race. Hurts already has a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP, Herbert established himself as one of the NFL's most talented passers but has fallen off a cliff in 2026, and Love has developed into a legitimate franchise quarterback. None of them have shown the sustained individual talent and star power like Burrow.

JD Vance sees the Bengals making a run, but that's understandable because he's a fan, especially of Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals host the Commanders on Monday Night Football with Burrow chasing history.