Miami's Malachi Toney, Ohio State's Julian Sayin Ruled Out as College Football Playoff Race Heats Up

Malachi Toney and Julian Sayin are out for Week 10. See the full injury report for Miami, Ohio State, and other teams with College Football Playoff implications.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney will miss the upcoming high-stakes matchup against No. 4 Notre Dame following ankle surgery, and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is also ruled out for their contest against Oregon. These absences remove critical offensive weapons from two of the College Football Playoff race's most prominent contenders. The timing disrupts the momentum for both programs as they navigate a pivotal week in the regular season.

Toney has recorded seventy-three catches for one thousand twenty-seven yards and thirteen touchdowns this season. His absence leaves a massive void for quarterback Darian Mensah as the Hurricanes prepare to face the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame enters the matchup looking to capitalize on Miami's reduced receiving depth and the absence of the nation's number two receiver in catches. The loss is a significant blow to the Hurricanes' offensive capabilities heading into a critical conference contest.

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Head coach Ryan Day confirmed that Sayin will miss the contest, forcing the Buckeyes to start freshman Luke Fahey. Sayin is ruled out indefinitely, and the team must adjust its offensive strategy without their starting signal-caller. Ohio State will face an Oregon squad that is also dealing with its own significant roster issues, including the season-ending absence of wide receiver Dante Moore. This matchup will test the depth of both coaching staffs and player pools under intense national scrutiny.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is out for the game against No. 2 Georgia due to a left shoulder dislocation. The injury occurred during a game against Texas on October twenty-four, and coach Pete Golding stated that Lacy requires extensive recovery time. The Rebels face a tough challenge against a Georgia team that has cornerback Ellis Robinson available after he was not on the injury report following a knee injury against Florida.

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The injury report extends across multiple conferences with significant implications for team performance. Arizona lost wide receiver R.J. Mosley to a season-ending knee injury, weakening their passing attack. TCU's backfield is also thin with Jon Denman out and leading rusher Jeremy Payne questionable. Meanwhile, Kentucky has running back CJ Baxter and wide receiver Nic Anderson back after the bye week, providing a boost for their upcoming game against Tennessee.

UCLA continues to roll with Ty Dieffenbach at quarterback after Nico Iamaleava tore his ACL against Oregon. Left guard Eugene Brooks and safety Tao Johnson are also dealing with injuries for the Bruins as they face Minnesota. In other key developments, Houston quarterback Conner Weigman is a full go after leaving a previous loss in a walking boot. Weigman has thrown for two thousand fifty-three yards and twenty touchdowns with just two interceptions this season.

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is doubtful as he works back from a broken fibula suffered on September twenty-six. BYU listed running back LJ Martin as doubtful after he returned to practice following a lower-body injury that cost him four games. Martin missed significant time, and the Cougars ran for only forty-seven yards in his absence during a win over Arizona State. Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is day-to-day after hurting his lower right leg in a win over Virginia.

The cumulative effect of these injuries will shape the strategies and outcomes of Week 10 matchups across the country. Coaches across the conference will need to manage player minutes carefully in the coming weeks. The physical toll of the season is evident in the number of season-ending injuries, including losses for Florida State and New Mexico. Teams that can maintain health and consistency will have the best chance to advance in the postseason race.