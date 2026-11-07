Texas Arch Manning and Alabama Keelon Russell Sit for Week 10 College Fantasy Football Amid Tough Matchups

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Alabama's Keelon Russell face tough SEC road matchups. Avoid Ryan Wingo and Isaiah Sategna III due to hostile defenses in Week 10 fantasy football.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell are the primary players fantasy managers must bench for Week 10 of the 2026 college football season. Both high-profile signal-callers face hostile environments where defensive fronts are primed to disrupt their rhythm and limit their statistical output significantly.

Manning travels to Faurot Field to face the Missouri Tigers defense on Saturday. Missouri excels at generating early pressure without relying on blitzes, a scheme that forces Manning out of his comfort zone. When Manning is rushed or forced to move, his accuracy and turnover avoidance drop sharply, making this a high-risk start for fantasy rosters.

Also read Will college football's top team stand up in Week 10?

Alabama faces an equally daunting challenge at Death Valley against the LSU Tigers. The Swamp environment is historically difficult for visiting offenses, and LSU's front seven thrives on pressuring young quarterbacks. Alabama has struggled with pass protection on the road, allowing pressure on over a third of their dropbacks, which exacerbates the threat posed by LSU's aggressive defensive line.

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. also faces a severe volume cap in his matchup against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish defense suffocates ground attacks inside the twenty-yard line, having allowed just three rushing touchdowns in that critical area all season. This red-zone bottleneck severely limits Fletcher's ceiling as a touchdown-dependent option.

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Florida State Gators running back Jaden Baugh is another key bench candidate due to eroding touch volume. Florida's backfield has devolved into a three-headed committee, reducing Baugh's carries to just ten to thirteen per game. This lack of consistent volume limits his point potential regardless of his efficiency or goal-line status.

The wide receiver position offers few safe plays this week, with Texas's Ryan Wingo and Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III both facing difficult defensive schemes. Missouri's secondary excels at clamping down on outside vertical threats, neutralizing Wingo's big-play potential on the road.

Sategna III, despite being a dangerous deep threat for Oklahoma, faces a Florida secondary that prioritizes taking away the deep ball. Oklahoma's passing offense has struggled to find consistent rhythm on the road, and the Swamp environment historically suppresses explosive passing metrics, making Sategna a risky start.

Tight end options are equally perilous, with Georgia's Lawson Luckie and Missouri's Brett Norfleet facing stingy defenses. Luckie's target volume is constrained as Georgia leans heavily on the ground game and outside receivers to match Ole Miss's pace. Texas's linebackers and safeties lock down short-to-intermediate routes, limiting Norfleet's impact against the Longhorns.

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Week 10 demands that fantasy managers trust matchup context over season-long name recognition. Every player highlighted here carries long-term appeal, but their specific Saturday matchups present floor-collapsing risks that outweigh their potential upside. Bench these players to avoid devastating point deficits in your weekly lineup.