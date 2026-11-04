Wednesday Season 3: Winona Ryder Reunites with Jenna Ortega in 2027 Netflix Series

Showrunners confirm Winona Ryder returns for Wednesday season 3, set to premiere in 2027. Jenna Ortega and Eva Green star in the new Addams Family expansion.

Winona Ryder is returning to Netflix for a new adventure following her role in Stranger Things. She will reunite with Jenna Ortega in the third season of the hit series Wednesday. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar announced the casting during an interview for Smallville's 25th anniversary.

Ryder and Ortega Reunite for Season Three

Ryder will appear alongside Ortega in the upcoming season after both actors starred in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. The two stars had previously worked together on that film, which Gough and Millar also co-wrote. Millar confirmed that Ryder's character, Wednesday Addams' mother, will be on screen with Ortega's titular protagonist throughout the season.

Also read The November 2026 Read With Jenna Pick Is a Book About Found Family and Forgiveness

While specific plot details about Ryder's role remain under wraps, the showrunners assured fans that she is an integral part of the world. Millar stated that viewers will definitely see the two actors together, marking a significant reunion for the cast and creative team behind the supernatural hit.

Eva Green Joins Cast as Ophelia

The third season will also feature Eva Green, who will play the character Ophelia. This casting brings together multiple icons from Tim Burton's career in a single project. Millar expressed excitement about seeing Green, Ortega, and Ryder share the screen in their take on the Addams mythology.

Advertisement

The addition of Green expands the larger Addams family narrative on the streaming platform. Since 2022, viewers have explored the family through Ortega's portrayal of the titular character. The new season aims to flesh out the continuity and put a fresh spin on iconic characters within the supernatural adventure genre.

Building Lore Without Previous Constraints

Gough and Millar leveraged their experience from running Smallville to build out the Addams family history. Unlike Superman, the Addams family did not have extensive established lore to follow. The showrunners noted that early Charles Addams panels did not even include names for many characters.

This lack of precedent allowed the creative team to create their own map of the family's history. Gough described the process as fun, noting the freedom to delve into the world without strict constraints. Millar added that their legacy from Smallville provided the creativity and freedom necessary to invent new backstories and eras for the characters.

2027 Release Date and Paris Setting

Netflix is targeting a season three premiere for sometime in 2027. Filming wrapped in September, and post-production is currently underway on the new episodes. Although an exact date has not been set, the world will see the characters next year when the series returns.

Advertisement

Ortega's protagonist is heading to Paris for the new season. This move comes as Wednesday quests to find Enid, following the events of the season two finale in 2025. It remains unclear if Enid the werewolf is in France, but the location marks a new chapter for the series as it expands globally beyond the initial setting.