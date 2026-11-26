City officials credited property owners and public works crews for a job well done, preparing and shoring up defenses ahead of this morning's high tide, preventing a worst-case scenario.

City officials credited property owners and public works crews for a job well done, preparing and shoring up defenses ahead of this morning's high tide, preventing a worst-case scenario.

Laurie Hamblin lives on Sunset Island, just off Pacific Coast Highway, where water ran down the streets and, in a few cases, pooled near a handful of homes. PCH had to be closed in both directions at Warner Avenue as water covered traffic lanes.

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"This whole thing has been absolutely exhausting. You know the preparation and the moving, all the sandbags, the constant worry and the stress," Hamblin said.