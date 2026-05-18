Wednesday: Netflix's Harry Potter-esque Show Steals Hearts

Wednesday, a critically acclaimed, award-winning Netflix Original, blends supernatural intrigue with teen drama, and has become one of the platform's biggest successes. It captures the school-setting and whimsy of Harry Potter, and has even surpassed Harry Potter in terms of popularity.

Few IPs come close to the global popularity of Harry Potter , a franchise that includes an international best-selling book series, a blockbuster film saga, a Broadway production, The Cursed Child, a major theme park presence, and an upcoming television adaptation.

While this level of popularity is difficult for any single IP to match, Netflix does have a critically acclaimed, award-winning show that captures a similar school setting and the sense of supernatural whimsy that has made Harry Potter so iconic. The Netflix Original that comes closest to the school-setting and whimsy of Harry Potter is Wednesday, which blends supernatural intrigue with teen drama in a way that has proven immensely popular with viewers.

If Netflix is smart, it will continue leaning into the success of this record-breaking series, which now holds the impressive distinction of being the most popular English-language show on the platform





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Wednesday Netflix Harry Potter Supernatural Teen Drama

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