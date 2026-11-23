The bride confirmed the news in an Instagram video that featured an inside look at the reception, billed as 'The Greatest Gathering': 'What a magical night, surrounded by so much LOVE!'

The veteran Hollywood mogul, who is steering the ship for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 as chairman, married longtime girlfriend, Jenny Chandler. The couple revealed the news last week at their Los Angeles home where they hosted approximately 200 guests for what was billed as a Friendsgiving celebration only later to be unveiled as aeditor Ian Mohr.

The post included a video from inside the event showing an elaborate setting under a massive tent with tables for dinner, white candles, a sign that read “The Greatest Gathering” as a play on the filmThere were models dressed in wedding whites accessorized by chandelier headpieces and musicians playing accordions and other instruments. In one clip, Wasserman and Chandler , are seen addressing their guests by offering speeches from a microphone.

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“This video is basically just me hugging all my favorite humans, and I wouldn’t have it any other way! My heart is overflowing with gratitude for the beautiful tribe God has placed in my life. These are my people. My chosen family.

My greatest gifts,” Chandler added.

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“I’ve always believed that life is our greatest masterpiece, and one of my favorite things is bringing my art to life through experiences. Taking something from my imagination and turning it into a world people can actually step inside, feel, and become part of. Art isn’t just something you look at. It’s something you experience.

It’s the people, the energy, the love, the laughter, and the memories we create together. Thank you for stepping into my imagination with me. What a magical night, surrounded by so much LOVE! This is what life’s all about.

”report, Wasserman announced at the event that they actually wed six months ago but “didn’t want a big wedding,” adding “this was a great way to share it with our friends,” per a spy on the scene.