'Not even joking, because I couldn't afford to lay out $3,000–$4,000 to attend her WEEKDAY wedding in another state and travel solo to do so (at barely 20, I had never traveled to another state on my own, and the very thought was terrifying), my friend of almost 13 years basically wrote me off.

to tell us what unfair expenses they were asked to pay for someone's wedding. Here's what they had to share: 1.

"The bride asked if I could pay for the bridal shower because 'my husband could afford it' and I wasn’t even the MOH! Her parents gave her money, which ran out quickly. She asked us bridesmaids for $1K EACH for hair and makeup. I said no. She picked a horrid dress and $200 heels that she wouldn’t let anyone have a say in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We had to wear both. I said no. I postponed ordering it. She said each of us was responsible for food for the day of — breakfast, lunch, or drinks. No reimbursement.