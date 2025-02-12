Wedding Guest List Dilemmas: Should Parents Offer Suggestions?

A reader writes to Miss Manners seeking advice on how to approach the delicate topic of wedding guest lists with her son and his fiancée. She grapples with the potential for hurt feelings if her son and his fiancée make selective choices about who to invite, especially among extended family members. Miss Manners offers a cautionary perspective, advising against providing a ranked guest list and emphasizing the importance of open communication with her son about managing expectations and potential familial fallout.

Dear Miss Manners: My son is getting married next year to a lovely person with whom I have a good relationship. They are currently perusing venues, although they are unsure how many guests they will invite.

Would it be poor manners to send them a possible guest list for my son’s side, with tiers of importance -- such as aunts/uncles, then cousins, and so on -- so they can see what they’re in for if they move to the next tier? My husband says they should just invite whom they feel closest to, but I see a problem with that -- for example, if they choose three cousins but not all five. My heart tells me it is their wedding and they can do what they want, but I’m not sure I can deal with the fallout of hurt feelings for the next 20 years if they decide to be choosy. Gentle Reader: To whom did your husband offer his advice? If it was only meant for you -- as a way of saying that the time for parental advice has passed -- Miss Manners must disagree with him. If it was meant for your son, then we instead disagree on what constitutes good parental advice. Your son should be warned, if he does not already know, that you will not be the only one who has to listen to 20 years of hurt feelings if he distributes invitations capriciously. As to ranking the relatives, this is best done verbally; if such a list were to be written down and inadvertently forwarded, 20 years would be a light sentence for the resulting storm





