A brawl at Venezuela Fury and Noah Prices wedding reception at the Comis Hotel and Golf Club led to the involvement of police and the release of a 20-year-old man. The breakdown occurred after Tyson Furys emotional speech.

Police were called after a fight broke out during Venezuela Fury and Noah Price s wedding reception at the Comis Hotel and Golf Club in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

A brawl reportedly occurred after Venezuelan boxer Tyson Furys emotional speech, during which he mentioned there would be no free bar. Isle of Man police confirmed that a man in his 20s was taken into custody, received a warning for disorderly behavior, and was released without charge. Despite separate wristbands given to guests to prevent conflicts, some backlash occurred due to the occasion and noisy behavior, leading to a mess the next day





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Comis Hotel And Golf Club Royal Chapel Of St. John Irdish Sea Age Of Consent Disorderly Behavior Porsche Club Of Great Britain Isle Of Man Gathering Comatadas Wristbands Wedding Reception Car Fight Warning Release Without Charge Peveril Castle

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