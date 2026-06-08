Wedding Amid Ebola: Couple Marries in Bunia During Ituri Outbreak

A couple in Bunia, Congo, defied the constraints of a severe Ebola outbreak to hold their wedding, with only a fraction of guests allowed as health officials enforce social distancing to contain the rare Bundibugyo virus strain, which has no approved vaccine or treatment.

In the midst of a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo 's Ituri province, a newly married couple, Jean Claude Érable and Solange Hahati, held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Bunia .

The event, captured by Associated Press photographer Moses Sawasawa, starkly depicted the intersection of love and public health crisis. While the couple celebrated their union, the usual joyous and crowded festivities of a Congolese wedding were absent. The bride, Solange Hahati, shared that they had planned for 300 guests but only 50 were permitted to attend due to restrictions aimed at curbing the virus's spread.

She expressed the difficulty of wanting to celebrate with all their friends and family under such constrained circumstances. The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola and is currently concentrated in Ituri province. Congolese health authorities report 515 confirmed infections and 91 fatalities. The true scale of the outbreak is likely higher, as confirmation was delayed by weeks and the response faces significant hurdles.

A major challenge is the absence of an approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo virus strain. To combat transmission, local officials have promoted essential preventative measures: limiting physical contact, frequent handwashing, and the immediate reporting of suspected cases. These directives are fundamentally reshaping social norms and traditions across the region. The Catholic Church in Bunia, where the couple exchanged vows, has become a focal point for navigating these new realities.

The wedding Mass featured several other couples, all adapting to the new protocols. While precautions like social distancing were attempted, adherence was inconsistent. Inside the church, the small gathering of relatives and friends tried to maintain distance, still cheering and taking photographs. An enthusiastic crowd gathered outside, singing.

Groom Jean Claude Érable emphasized their commitment to following state-mandated preventive measures, stating they were doing their best and that it posed no obstacle to their union. His bride, beaming, displayed her wedding ring after the ceremony. Rev. Aimé Lokanabego, the priest who officiated, highlighted the broader impact on religious and social life.

He noted that some families have already postponed their weddings in response to the health crisis. The church has also suspended other high-risk communal events, such as baptisms, to minimize potential exposure.

"This is, in a way, how we are dealing with this Ebola epidemic at our level. The situation is critical," said Lokanabego. The images from this wedding-a bride and groom in a chapel, altar boys processing, guests cheering with a degree of separation-serve as a powerful visual narrative of a community striving to preserve love and ritual in the shadow of a lethal, untreatable virus.

The outbreak in Ituri represents a severe public health emergency, forcing difficult adaptations upon everyday life, celebrations, and religious ceremonies, as authorities and communities race to contain its spread without the benefit of modern medical countermeasures





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