At Weber State University, students, faculty and staff can shop for second-hand clothing and household items for free — all donated by members of the campus community.

WEBER STATE UNIVERSITY, Utah — A growing annual event at Weber State University is helping people reduce waste and save money — and organizers said more people are turning out each year looking for a little extra help.

It's called the"Free Swap," and everything on display can be picked up by students, faculty and staff at no cost. All of the items are donated by the university’s campus community. Alli Brown, the zero waste coordinator at Weber State, said the event is about more than just free goods.

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"The purpose is to promote re-use, and secondhand shopping and sustainability overall because we're trying to reduce the amount of stuff that ends up in our landfills," Brown said. WATCH | WSU event helps students refresh wardrobes, cut waste, and save money Weber State University's 'Free Swap' event helps students refresh their wardrobes while cutting waste, saving money Nova Hunter, a sophomore at Weber State, said the event stands out from other ways of finding second-hand goods.

"Unlike anything else I've experienced. Obviously, thrift stores you still pay for what you get. Here it's like lessening the thrown away stuff," Hunter said.

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"Having it here as an option for anybody to pick up is amazing. ” For Hunter, the cost savings make a real difference.

"Clothes are expensive. So, coming here, not having to pay and pick up things second hand, and most of the stuff here was still in very good condition so it's very nice," Hunter said. Brown said this marks the seventh year of the event, and it keeps growing. The selection goes well beyond clothing.

"We find that people need kitchenware, we have baby clothes, we have toys," Brown said. "Somebody donated a KitchenAid mixer, and those are expensive. ” They collected hundreds of pounds of donations, and the items left over go to Savers. Brown said the generosity behind the donations stands out to her.

"The fact that people choose to donate it here, that's really heartwarming," Brown said. She said the timing of the event plays a role in its popularity.

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"I definitely think the financial aspect has a thing to do with it, but we notice like I said, winter items, we like to do it in November too because it's right before Christmas, people can come in and get gifts for their family maybe if they can't afford that," Brown said. Hunter said the event offers a practical option for college students hoping to update their look for the season.

"I think a lot of people experience what it's like to go into the fall and be like, I want a whole new wardrobe. But it's not very feasible to do that as college student so being able to come here and get some stuff is fantastic," Hunter said. Recent Northern Utah Stories