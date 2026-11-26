The Weber County Sheriff's Office's accord with ICE to crack down on illegal immigration is drawing fire from some while Sheriff Ryan Arbon is defending it.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office's accord with ICE to crack down on illegal immigration drew fire from 20-plus speakers at a Weber County Commission meeting on Tuesday in Ogden.

Some of them are pictured. Weber County leaders will review the sheriff's office's cooperative agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Twenty-plus people criticized the 287 accord at a county commission meeting, saying it's being used to target immigrants who don't pose a threat. OGDEN — Weber County leaders will be scrutinizing the future of the Weber County Sheriff's Office's cooperative agreement with federal immigration authorities, focus of increasingly vocal concern by immigrant advocates pressing for its end.

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"Please understand that we take your concerns and your questions very seriously. This is one of our top priorities we'll be addressing over the next two to three weeks," Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said Tuesday evening, after more than 20 people addressed commissioners on the issue, most of them critical of the accord.