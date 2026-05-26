Webcam model who was dating a gangbanger is ambushed and killed alongside best friend

A webcam model believed to be dating a gangbanger was ambushed and killed alongside her innocent best friend — with a manhunt underway for the masked motorcycle assassins.

A webcam model believed to be dating a gangbanger was ambushed and killed alongside her innocent best friend — with a manhunt underway for the masked motorcycle assassins.

Karen Valentina Vega Peralta and Nicol Cristina Amaya Díaz, both 20, were shot at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in Girón, northern Colombia while heading home from a night out with pals, Peralta was in a relationship with a member of the “Los del Sur” drug trafficking crime group, police sources told El Tiempo. She was shot in the shoulder and chest, with her body left on the road.

“It has been established that there was a romantic relationship with a man who belongs to a criminal organization,” Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police commander William Quintero confirmed, without identifying the gangbanger. Peralta — who also worked as a nursing auxiliary — is thought to have been the chief target, with Diaz caught in the crossfire. Diaz, a student with no criminal history, was rushed to a local hospital with bullet wounds but could not be saved.

Cops believe the motorcycle-riding killers followed the women from their night out and then ambushed them.





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