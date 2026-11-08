Web3Auth says it frontran hackers by moving $5.6 million out of exposed Keplr wallets

Consensys' Web3Auth team said it used a flaw that exposed some Keplr Wallet users' private keys to move their funds to safe addresses. Its 12 recovery wallets currently hold about $5.6 million.

Get The Block’s latest crypto news and price alerts for the coins you follow, right in Chrome. Add our free extension here. Consensys' Web3Auth team said it used a flaw that exposed some Keplr Wallet users' private keys to move their funds to safe addresses.

Its 12 recovery wallets currently hold about $5.6 million. Web3Auth said it moved funds out of Keplr wallets created with Google or Apple login after a flaw in its service exposed their private keys. The 12 recovery addresses Web3Auth published early Sunday currently hold about $5.6 million in crypto, according to onchain data reviewed by The Block.

Also read Keplr and Web3Auth Pause Services Amid Social Login Breach Warning New Crypto Users

Web3Auth also referred to an “original attacker,” suggesting some funds were stolen, but did not elaborate.it moved funds out of vulnerable Keplr wallets to keep them away from an attacker. The 12 addresses it says hold the recovered funds had about $5.6 million in crypto as of publicatino time on Sunday, according to onchain data reviewed by The Block.

A flaw in Web3Auth's systems exposed the private keys of some Keplr Wallet users who signed up with a Google or Apple account, the firms said. Though it was initially designed for the Cosmos ecosystem, Keplr now supports now supports many non-Cosmos chains, including EVM networks, and"This was not a hack of Keplr's code. The incident originated at Web3Auth, a provider Keplr uses," Keplr co-founder Josh Lee, estimating that about 20% of Keplr's Google and Apple login accounts were affected.

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Users who set up Keplr with a recovery phrase or a hardware wallet are not affected, Keplrit had started emptying vulnerable wallets the attacker hadn't reached yet, using"the same path of the original attacker.

""Funds recovered through this process are safe, and we are working with Keplr on a path to recovery for users," Web3Auth said. Web3Auth's reference to an"original attacker" suggests some wallets were drained before the recovery began. Web3Auth has not said how many wallets the attacker hit or how much was taken, and did not immediately respond to a request for further information from The Block.that a thief collected about $6 million from more than 44,000 Keplr wallets.

All eight addresses Bitquery tied to the thief are on Web3Auth's recovery list. , worth roughly $3.3 million. Much of that ATOM had been staked, and the sweeps converted it into tokens that could be moved right away instead of waiting out the network's 21-day withdrawal period. Lee said on Saturday that many vulnerable accounts may have dodged the attack.

"It appears only a fraction of that 20% has actually been exploited, and the remaining accounts may be recoverable," he wrote. KeplrKeplr told Google and Apple login users not to send any funds to their accounts, advising them to move any remaining funds to a wallet secured by a recovery phrase or a hardware device.

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Keplr said it is working with Web3Auth on a way for users to check whether their accounts were affected.the issue on Friday afternoon and paused the service that lets apps create wallets through social logins. It said it had found no evidence that users of MetaMask, Consensys' flagship wallet, were affected. Consensys