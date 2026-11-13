Web Summit Cancels Day Two In Lisbon As Storm Charles Hits Portugal

Web Summit cancelled day two in Lisbon on government advice as Storm Charles brought severe weather. Organizers aim to resume Thursday.

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Organizers said it had shut down for the day on government advice and expects to be back up and running for day three on Thursday, November 12. Web Summit is an enormous event, attracting 70,000 attendees including tech leaders and politicians from around the world, as well as media execs and sports stars. Organizers notified delegates and speakers of the day two cancellation overnight.

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The Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro said Tuesday that his office had recommended Web Summit events be suspended given the expected impact of two storms, Bruna and Charles. He added the final decision rested with Web Summit organizers, who quickly decided to heed his advice. Schools and shops have been closed in Lisbon, and local transport and non-essential public services are shutting down. Some flights have been delayed and cancelled.

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“The Government of Portugal has formally advised Web Summit that, due to the risks posed by Storm Charles, including tidal flooding, severe disruption to public transport and the impact of high winds on external structures, Day 2 of Web Summit should not take place,” organizers said. “This follows discussions with the Portuguese Government, the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority , and the Public Security Police .

Web Summit will of course respect the Government’s direction, and accordingly, Day 2 will not take place. ” Organizers said they are working with the authorities and emergency services to monitor conditions but expect to proceed with events on Thursday as the storm passes. The day three lineup on Thursday is slated to includeSarandos Faces Unrest From Past & Present Execs Over Netflix’s Direction