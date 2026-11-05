Weathered: After The La Firestorm

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2. Nearly a year after the devastating LA fires, Maiya May returns to document the rebuild and finds communities still grappling with loss yet determined to move forward.

Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the rebuild and finds communities still grappling with loss but determined to move forward.

She investigates survivors’ most pressing questions and concerns, leading her to an inspiring new approach to preventing this kind of disaster from happening again, and locals who are working to make their community a model for recovery and resilience.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

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You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.