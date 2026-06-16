Weather Warn Day Thursday as cold front sparks storm threat, isolated severe cells possible

WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland,...

More nice weather is on tap for today with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a high in the upper 70s. Clouds return tomorrow along with a few stray showers, rain totals will be light and it should be okay for most outdoor plans.

Our thunderstorm threat will return on Thursday with the passing of a cold front. Some isolated storm cells could be severe with another round of damaging winds and heavy downpours, as a result Thursday is a CBS 21 Weather Warn Day. Family mourns father of two electrocuted while trimming hedge in Berks CountyAn arrest has been made in connection with the death of 68-year-old John Alleman, who was found dead in his bed in 2015.

Betty Jane Adams was arrested on May 18Viewers have been sending in storm pictures and videos to CBS 21, recounting their experiences and highlighting any damage caused by severe weather. Skill games could soon face the same rules and regulations as slot machines unless the General Assembly intervenes, thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling. One person is recovering after a crash over the weekend in Carlisle.

According to the New Kingstown Fire Company, the wreck happened Sunday morning in the 1400 b





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Cold front clears out storms, bringing sunshine and cooler highs for the next few daysWHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland,...

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