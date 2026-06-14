Weather Warn Day Sunday | More strong to severe t'storms possible

Sunday will be more humid again with another line of storms approaching as we head through the afternoon and evening. Any storm will be capable of damaging wind

Sunday will be more humid again with another line of storms approaching as we head through the afternoon and evening. Any storm will be capable of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and large hail.

Right now the entire region is at a 2 out of 5 risk which is pretty typical for Pennsylvania in late Spring severe weather setups. A few t'storms are possible early Sunday afternoon but the threat for severe t'storms appears to be greater late afternoon into the evening hours. Make sure you have all portable devices charged so you have a way to receive warnings. Due to the severe weather threat, Sunday is a CBS 21 Weather Warn Day.

After the front goes through on Sunday night, Monday will turn cooler and more comfortable with highs around 80. Tuesday will also be quite pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and humid with strong t'storms: High 90UPMC to lay off around 200 employees UPMC is set to lay off around 200 employees across its system, a company spokesperson confirmed to CBS 21.

Crews are battling a massive blaze that has spread to multiple buildings in Columbia Borough on Saturday afternoon. A Millersville man is accused of breaking into a card shop, stealing trading cards, and then attempting to sell them to another store. Sunday will be more humid again with another line of storms approaching as we head through the afternoon and evening.

Any storm will be capable of damaging windMore than a dozen emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash Friday morning that closed down roadways in York County.





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