What the National Weather Service winter outlook shows for other states could signal hope for snow recreation enthusiasts and water managers across the Beehive State.

Olivia Young, an English professor at the University of Utah, walks on campus after the first snow in Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its three-month winter outlook on Thursday, which could signal more snow for the state.

The National Weather Service predicts "equal chances" for Utah's winter precipitation and temperatures. High soil moisture levels and potential snowpack could benefit Utah's water supply. SALT LAKE CITY — Winter is coming, as evidenced by the snow that reached the Wasatch Front valleys for the first time this season on Tuesday.

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However, it's still too early to tell if this week's storms are a harbinger of what's to come, even though the meteorological season begins in less than two weeks. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its final three-month outlook for the meteorological winter months of December, January and February. It lists most of Utah as having"equal chances" when it comes to temperatures and precipitation, with southern Utah having a slightly higher probability for above-normal precipitation.

Equal chances mean there's no clear signal for the upcoming meteorological season, either temperature- or precipitation-wise. These maps, updated on Thursday, show temperature and precipitation odds for the U.S. this upcoming meteorological winter. Utah is caught between most weather trends, but could continue to benefit from storms.

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That's par for the course during any standard El Niño or La Niña winter, as Utah is caught between both patterns — although both patterns have also produced the state's best snowpack totals on record. Yet, what the agency's outlook shows for other states offers signs of hope for snow recreation enthusiasts and water managers across the Beehive State, said KSL meteorologist Devan Masciulli.

Masciulli was immediately drawn to where above-normal and below-normal precipitation is most likely over the course of the season. Higher precipitation odds are located along the Pacific Coast, from Oregon to Mexico and the Southwest, while the worst odds are located by Alaska, Canada and Montana. It indicates that the models are suggesting there are two potential prominent storm tracks most likely over the season, she explained.

Precipitation that would come from the Pacific Northwest could hit the high-pressure ridge, pushing it south down toward California before it moves east — similar to how this week's storms have passed through Utah. It's also possible that storms could enter through California, especially toward its southern end, and move east from there.

"We're in a really good middle position, where the probabilities all around us are high for above-normal precipitation. And while we're in an equal spot, I think it's more positive to be in the equal chances than the low chances," Masciulli said.

"I think this is a good outlook for hoping for more unsettled weather. " Not knowing how strong each storm will be this far out is likely why places like Utah are listed in"equal chances. " Another positive sign is that other long-range models, looking as far out late winter toward early spring, show most of Utah having a greater chance for above-normal precipitation, with even higher odds in southern Utah.

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The two scenarios can offer drastically different storm types, though, which could explain the temperature uncertainty. Cold air often comes with the first scenario, but those can be drier; the second option often brings wet and warmer storms. Utah's temperature is likely"equal chances" because it can go either way, or there's a mix of both.

If there's a positive sign, this is the center's first seasonal outlook that doesn't list the majority of Utah as having a greater chance for above-normal temperatures in three years. 2025 was Utah's warmest on record, and 2026 is still on pace to be even warmer. This outlook is"refreshing" because it likely also indicates that models don't believe high-pressure systems will primarily set up over the state, Masciulli said. That's been a factor in the state's record-warm streaks.

Those levels have surged, with Utah receiving precipitation ahead of winter at a pace not seen in over a century. Utah's averageApproximately 95% of the state's water supply comes from snowpack, and higher soil moisture levels typically equate to more efficient snowpack runoff during the spring. Thus, Utah's reservoir system, sitting at 51% capacity, and the Great Salt Lake will likely benefit from a strong snowpack.

How much it will benefit likely depends on how the winter goes, Jordan Clayton, a hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, told KSL earlier this month. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo has died, days after ingesting a visitor's hat