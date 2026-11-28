The weather is looking good in the New York City area for the postponed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday.

Albeit showery and breezy, Friday was been much tamer compared to a very stormy Thanksgiving, which turned out to be the wettest on record at Central Park.

Friday night, showers will come to an end, but clouds and breezy conditions will linger. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s. As for the postponed Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Saturday, conditions look good. With the threshold being 34 mph and current forecasted gusts between 20-25 mph, the balloons should be able to fly without a hitch.

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Temperatures during parade time will be in the mid to upper 40s, under cloudy skies. Clouds and breeziness will last through the rest of Saturday, though no rain is anticipated. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s. Skies should be able to clear out from Saturday night through Sunday morning.