A powerful nor'easter is forecast to hit the East Coast starting Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds up to 60 mph and coastal flooding, potentially grounding the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and disrupting record holiday travel.

A powerful storm is forecast to drench large parts of the country this Thanksgiving, wreaking havoc on one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

For New York City and more than 20 states up and down the East Coast, heavy rain and damaging winds are forecast starting Wednesday, moving from Florida all the way to Maine. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the storm is expected to bring sustained wind gusts as high as 60 mph. That is close to double the 34 mph threshold that would stop the balloons from floating down Sixth Avenue at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Also read Will a coastal storm keep balloons grounded for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Macy Parade Balloon Safety Concerns

Strong winds expected to ramp up into Thursday could prevent the balloons from flying. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are forecast in New York City, potentially exceeding the city's limits of sustained winds above 23 mph or gusts above 34 mph for large balloons. New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade forecast could hit up to 60 mph.

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New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell said one last-minute move the city is considering would be to start the 100th anniversary of the iconic parade earlier than 8:30 a.m. if the impending nor'easter is forecast to hit the city hardest later in the day. Farrell told WABC that the city is considering the earlier start.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain across the Midwest and the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day, with a potential wintry mix in some Midwestern areas. By Thursday afternoon and evening, the storm will move over Cleveland, Buffalo and New England.

Meanwhile, wintry weather could appear in the Mississippi Valley and upstate New York. Isolated rainfall totals of up to 5 inches are expected in some areas. Flooding is possible from Wilmington up to Boston. The National Weather Service issued Coastal Flood Alerts warning of flooding up to 4.57 feet in Ocean City Inlet, Maryland and nearly 4 feet in Atlantic City, N.J.

Big Apple Faces Storm Impact

An impactful storm will batter the Big Apple on Thanksgiving, leading to possibly one of the soggiest Turkey Days on record, according to meteorologists. Rain and whipping winds are expected to last a good chunk of Thursday, with certain areas in the tristate under threat of moderate to major coastal flooding, said AccuWeather vice president of forecasting operations Dan DePodwin.

Forecasters warn 60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain and coastal flooding will hammer the Eastern Seaboard on Thursday, just in time for the holiday. It is never a good day for a power outage, but Thanksgiving is a day where that is clearly a problem for people gathering, cooking and trying to get places, DePodwin told The Post. This is a high-end, strong, intense wind event with wind-driven rain, and that will cause power outages, DePodwin explained.

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A low-pressure system will track up the East Coast on Thursday, strengthening as it approaches the tri-state area. Winds will steadily increase in the city as the morning progresses. The big question is whether it will get too windy to fly the balloons. As travelers across the country take to the skies in near-record numbers to see friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday, all eyes are on the FAA following recent tech outages and powerful storms on the horizon.

Travel Disruptions Across Nation

The American Automobile Association predicts 81.5 million Americans will travel this holiday. Storms are also creeping onto the West Coast, meaning an influx of flyers across the nation could see detours and delays. High tides along the Pacific Coast could break 40-year-old records and flood low-lying coastal communities, complicating travel during Thanksgiving week.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, tides were expected to reach 2.6 feet above normal on Tuesday before peaking Wednesday at 2.8 feet above normal, according to Dial Hoang, a National Weather Service forecaster. Todays weather will bring storms, wind and potential flooding to the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic before moving up to the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.

Two storms converged in the Southeast on Tuesday before moving up the East Coast, threatening to bring heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding to parts of the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.