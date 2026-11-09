Weather Forecast: Mild Start to the Week Followed by Rain and Snow on Friday

NBC10 meteorologist Justin Godynick predicts a mild start with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 40s Sunday night, leading to a seasonable Monday with highs near 60. While Wednesday brings sunny conditions and middle 60s highs, temperatures will drop by Thursday. Friday will bring windy and rainy conditions with temperatures in the middle 40s, including potential wet snow in the Poconos and flurries in the Lehigh Valley.

Mostly clear skies Sunday night and cooler Monday morning kicks off the work week. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick has your verified most accurate forecast.

Overnight Sunday is mild and mostly clear with a breeze keeping temperatures from falling back quickly. Lows are in the upper 40s Monday brings us a partly cloudy sky with beautiful conditions. The afternoon high will be close to 60 degrees which is seasonable for this time of year.

Also read Iowa Football vs. Northwestern Forecast: Perfect Weather Sets the Stage at Ryan Field

Then, for Veteran's Day on Wednesday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and it'll be downright beautiful. Highs will be into the middle 60s again. That rain is expected to get heavier overnight into Friday as winds pick up. Highs for Thursday will be cooler in the middle 50s.

Advertisement

Friday is rainy and windy with temperatures only topping out in the middle 40s. Elevated areas in the Poconos may see a mix with wet snow at time by Friday afternoon. Some flurries will be possible in the Lehigh Valley during the afternoon and highs will only reach in the middle 40s.