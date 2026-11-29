A Weather Channel correspondent has found himself in the eye of a political firestorm over comments he made about the White House during a live broadcast.

A Weather Channel reporter found himself in the eye of a political firestorm over comments he made about the White House during a live Thanksgiving broadcast.

Weather Channel Senior National Correspondent Justin Michaels sparked outrage when he appeared to take a shot at President Trump while reporting on the nor’easter in front of the Executive Mansion Thursday.

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“Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident of that home,” Michaels said during his weather report. Michaels’ comment, which did not expressly mention the president, caused social media users — including White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s“Legacy media can’t even do the weather without bias,” she wrote in a since-deleted X post Thursday.