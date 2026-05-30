Weather and News Updates in Northern Utah

Rain coverage increases in northern Utah on Saturday, with lingering showers and thunderstorms, while a crash closes the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor and a man is sentenced for a murder.

Rain coverage increases through much of Saturday morning across northern Utah, with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Rain will begin pushing northeast around noon Saturday, with gradual clearing developing to the south and southwest.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will continue across northeastern communities through Saturday evening. Many areas will pick up a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with locally higher totals possible in southern Idaho and southwest Wyoming. It will be much colder, with highs remaining in the 60s. Conditions will be much calmer Sunday, with mainly clear skies and temperatures climbing back into the low 70s.

A crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman. Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.A man accused of killing the President and CEO of Lifetime Products,Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, was sentenced to prison. Michael John LoThe deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a man being violent and threatening people with scissors, which stemmed from a domestic dispute. WhThe Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice of emergency agency action to Provo Canyon School after an assault occurred between two clients





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Northern Utah Rain Thunderstorms Crash Mountain View Corridor Murder Sentence

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