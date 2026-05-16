Weather Advisories Issued for Multiple Regions in Arizona

The National Weather Service has released several advisories affecting various parts of Arizona, from eastern Pima to northern regions, detailing potential impacts on travel and outdoor activities due to unstable weather conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather advisories for parts of Arizona , affecting a wide range of regions from the eastern Pima to the northern parts of the state.

Starting Sunday at 11:00 AM MST, several areas, including Eastern Pima, Southeastern Pinal, and Santa Cruz, will experience significant weather changes until late evening. This advisory extends to Western Cochise, Northern Graham, Northern Greenlee, and the White and Gila Mountains. In these zones, residents can expect a mix of unstable conditions that may impact outdoor activities and travel plans across Southern Graham, Central and Eastern Cochise, Southern Greenlee, and parts of the San Carlos Apache Nation.

Meanwhile, the alerts have prompted officials to urge caution in the affected regions, emphasizing preparedness for potential hazards. From 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM MDT on Sunday, the Chinle Valley, along with the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas, both north and south of Highway 264, the Black Mesa Area, and the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, are on high alert. These regions are particularly vulnerable due to their geographical features, which could exacerbate weather-related complications.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins and be ready for sudden changes. For those in the designated areas, especially in higher elevations and mountainous terrains, extra precautions such as securing loose items and avoiding unnecessary travel are strongly recommended. The anticipated weather events, depending on their intensity, could pose risks to safety and infrastructure.

In addition to Sunday's advisories, Saturday's weather patterns have already brought challenges to various parts of Arizona. The Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, and several sections of the Little Colorado River Valley are under observation from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST. These regions, along with the Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, and other areas in northern Arizona, are likely to face weather disruptions that may extend into the early evening hours.

As the weekend progresses, the cumulative effects of these advisories underscore the need for continuous vigilance among local communities. Public safety agencies are coordinating closely with meteorologists to provide timely updates and ensure that residents are well-informed about the developing weather conditions





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Weather Advisories Arizona National Weather Service Pima Pinal Graham Greenlee

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