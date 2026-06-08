Weather Advisories Cover Northern Arizona Through Early Next Week

Multiple weather advisories have been issued for northern Arizona, with warnings from Monday to Tuesday for some areas and through Sunday for others. Impacted regions include Black Mesa, Chuska Mountains, Northeast Plateaus, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon, Mogollon Rim, and more. Conditions include rain, snow, and gusty winds.

Multiple weather advisories have been issued across northern Arizona , with significant impacts expected from Monday through Tuesday for certain areas, and longer-duration warnings extending into Sunday for others.

The National Weather Service has highlighted regions including the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas along Highway 264, and the Chinle Valley, among others. These advisories come as a weather system brings a mix of precipitation, strong winds, and potential for hazardous travel conditions. Residents and travelers in these zones are urged to monitor conditions closely and prepare for possible disruptions.

The first set of warnings, effective from Monday at 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday at 9:00 PM MDT, covers the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas both north and south of Highway 264, and the Chinle Valley. During this period, forecasters predict a combination of rain and snow, with higher elevations likely seeing significant snowfall accumulations. Winds may gust up to 40 mph, reducing visibility and creating dangerous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate advisory runs from Monday at 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday at 8:00 PM MST for the Marble and Glen Canyons, parts of the Little Colorado River Valley, the Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, and the Kaibab Plateau. This area will experience similar weather, with emphasis on rapid changes and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

For a longer duration, warnings from today until Sunday at 8:00 PM MST impact the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo and Apache Counties, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, and the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus. Additionally, until Sunday at 9:00 PM MDT, the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas both north and south of Highway 264, and the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau remain under advisory.

These extended alerts suggest a persistent weather pattern with periodic precipitation and gusty winds. Officials advise checking road conditions before traveling, securing loose outdoor objects, and having emergency kits ready. The combination of rain, snow, and wind could lead to power outages and tree damage. Stay tuned to local forecasts and heed any evacuation or shelter-in-place orders if issued





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