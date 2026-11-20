The Warriors, once winners of eight in a row, have now dropped five consecutive after Curry’s injury

Trinity AudioWill Richard made smart cuts for layups. Gary Payton II forced a fistful of deflections. Brandin Podziemski worked his way into the paint and drew fouls.

Charles Bassey fought off Grizzlies big men for tougher rebounds. For a half at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Thursday night, the Warriors played the kind of grimy, gritty game they needed to play to have a chance to earn a victory for the first time in a week while Steph Curry healed from an oblique injury.

Also read Memphis takes on Golden State, looks for 5th straight victory

But after trailing by just nine at halftime with veteran big Draymond Green resting on the second night of a back-to-back, the young Warriors ran out of gas down the stretch. The Warriors will limp back to the Bay Area on a five-game losing skid after the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half and downed the visitors 126-98. In a battle between top draft picks, Memphis’ Cam Boozer put up 16 points and made all six of his shots.

Yaxel Lendeborg had another rough shooting night but still finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Bassey got the start and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Richard followed up his 20-point game Wednesday with 15 points. The Warriors kept themselves in the game for a half by earning 18 free throws and scoring 21 points off 11 Grizzlies turnovers.

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That fended off the effects of an abysmal 3-of-16 showing from behind the arc. But once the Grizzlies went on a third-quarter run, they could not be stopped. Memphis, like the Warriors, were playing the second night of a back-to-back and were missing key players. Ty Jerome and Zach Edey, architects of the 17-3 run that ended the Grizzlies’ run in the third game of the season, were both out with injuries.

Sonoma State alum Jaylen Wells put up 22 points for the Grizzlies. Cam Spencer, younger brother of former Warrior Pat Spencer, had 11 assists. The Warriors became the second team in NBA history to sweep a five-game homestand, and then lose a five-game road trip right after. Share this: