Wearable Tech: Helpful Tracker or Source of New Anxiety?

Experts warn that the surge in smartwatch use may be fueling mental‑health issues as users become fixated on metrics, leading to anxiety, body‑dissatisfaction and health‑related worry.

The recent outburst by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who declared that three days of his life were "ruined" after his smartwatch flagged two glasses of wine as a health setback, has reignited a debate over the role of wearable technology in everyday life.

In the United Kingdom, roughly one in three adults now wears a smartwatch, fitness band or smart ring, and these devices are no longer limited to gym‑goers. They come equipped with applications that track heart rate, sleep stages, calorie burn, VO2 max and a host of other physiological markers, promising users an unprecedented window into their own bodies.

Yet, experts warn that the data are not infallible and that an over‑reliance on these readings can erode mental wellbeing{

}{

: : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : }{

}Within the broader context of what sociologists have dubbed "optimisation culture" - the relentless drive to quantify and improve every facet of daily existence - wearables have become both a symbol and a tool of self‑surveillance. Katerina Georgiou, a psychotherapist accredited by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, explains that many users begin with well‑meaning intentions: to gain a sense of control, to monitor progress, and to motivate healthier choices.

Over time, however, the devices can shift from supportive aids to compulsive overseers. Georgiou notes that because wearables are calibrated to an individual's own data patterns, they create a feedback loop that makes disengagement difficult. Notifications sync constantly with smartphones, delivering reminders, goal alerts and performance scores throughout the day. For someone already prone to perfectionism, body‑image concerns or an eating disorder, this constant stream of information can amplify existing vulnerabilities, turning a helpful metric into a source of fixation.

{

}{

}Research from Newcastle University, published in the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, provides empirical backing for these concerns. The study found that users who regularly consulted their devices and failed to meet self‑set targets experienced heightened anxiety, body dissatisfaction and rumination - a repetitive focus on negative thoughts.

Negative feedback from a smartwatch, such as a missed step count or an elevated resting heart rate, can be interpreted as personal failure, prompting users to feel that their day is "ruined" in the same way Bartlett described. Georgiou warns that this mindset transforms ordinary health goals into missions: "If you aim for 10,000 steps and only reach 9,000, you may spend the rest of the day feeling defeated," she says.

The obsession with hitting numerical targets can generate new anxieties that were previously absent, undermining the very purpose of the technology, which is to enhance wellbeing. {

}{

}Beyond emotional distress, an over‑dependence on wearables may also exacerbate health anxiety. Users without medical training might interpret normal physiological fluctuations - a temporary rise in heart rate, a night of poorer sleep - as signs of serious illness, leading to unnecessary worry and potentially costly medical consultations.

Georgiou stresses that while wearables can provide useful insights, they are not a substitute for professional advice. In a society that prizes productivity and continuous self‑improvement, the allure of constant data can trap individuals in a psychological loop where any deviation from optimal metrics feels like failure. The challenge, therefore, is to strike a balance: leverage the motivational benefits of wearable technology while maintaining perspective and seeking professional guidance when interpreting health data





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wearable Technology Mental Health Optimisation Culture Health Anxiety Smartwatch Accuracy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLB Power Rankings, Award Tracker: Braves, Dodgers pulling away at topEach week, The California Post will power rank MLB’s 30 teams and check in on one intriguing awards race. Here is this week’s edition (records through Thursday night): 1.) Braves (42-21) The Braves…

Read more »

Stay Cool This Summer: Innovative Wearable Devices Offer Personalized Cooling SolutionsAs temperatures rise, traditional neck fans may not cut it. Discover the latest wearable cooling devices that use innovative technologies to help regulate body temperature and provide more effective personal cooling solutions.

Read more »

Tracker Loses Crown as Most-Watched Show on Basic ChannelJustin Hartley's Tracker has been dethroned as the most-watched show on basic channel by Taylor Sheridan's Marshals, according to Nielsen's official viewership numbers for 2026. Despite remaining one of the most-watched shows on TV, Tracker's numbers have dipped since its premiere, and the show has officially met its match.

Read more »

The Double-Edged Sword of Wearable Tech: Balancing Health Benefits and Mental Health ImpactsAs smartwatches and fitness trackers become increasingly common, experts warn of potential mental health risks associated with over-reliance on these devices. Despite their benefits, these gadgets can fuel obsession, anxiety, and fixation, highlighting the importance of mindful use.

Read more »