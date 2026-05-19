Wealthy With Wellness: Why Osteoarthritis Impact Is Real and How to Prevent It

At 48, wellness coach Lavina Mehta, a mother of three, understands firsthand how easy it is for women to ignore their bone health. She shares her insights and experiences with osteoporosis, stemming from her personal health journey and her career as a wellness advocate. Her message is clear: We must prioritize bone health, particularly during midlife. Through strength training, impact-based movement, and a holistic approach, we can effectively prevent osteoporosis and its debilitating consequences.

At 48, wellness coach Lavina Mehta knows exactly how easy it is for women to ignore their bone health . She admits that during her younger years, she herself did not give her bones much thought, being preoccupied with work, family, and the busy life of modern times.

As she grew older and faced the challenges of being a mother of three and dealing with her own health issues, she realized the importance of prioritizing bone health. Today, after dedicating her life to helping women transform their health through movement, she believes that osteoporosis prevention should be part of the everyday conversation around aging, particularly in midlife.

By educating women about the links between menopause, muscle loss, and bone density, she empowers them to take proactive steps to maintain their bone health and avoid the debilitating consequences of osteoporosis. Through her personal experiences and her work, Lavina has transformed her own life, becoming an advocate for a healthier lifestyle that goes beyond traditional notions of fitness, emphasizing the importance of strength training, impact-based movement, and a holistic approach to overall health and well-being. Her wisdom is a beacon of hope for women everywhere





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Bone Health Osteoporosis Menopause Movement Weight Loss Jabs Rhizomedics Impact-Based Movement

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