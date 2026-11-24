Rep. Ted Lieu announced Monday that Rancho Palos Verdes had secured an additional $37 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants to combat land movement, just days after securing …

A wealthy Southern California coastal enclave where multimillion-dollar homes are slowly sliding toward the Pacific Ocean is getting a more than $50 million federal lifeline as residents prepare for the possibility of another devastating winter.had secured an additional $37 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to combat land movement, just days after securing $17.4 million for similar efforts.

Cliff edge mansions sit on the verge of collapsing due to landslides on Marguerite Dr in Palos Verdes, Calif. , Monday, March 16, 2026. The stakes are particularly high for homeowners in the affluent community, where median listing prices are around $2 million and some luxury properties command considerably more. Much of the work will involve extracting water from beneath the surface to alleviate groundwater buildup.

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That’s one of the primary factors fueling theCliff edge mansions sit on Marguerite Dr on the verge of collapsing from landslides in Palos Verdes, Calif. , Monday, March 16, 2026. The latest funding will help offset the loss of a 2023 grant awarded through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program that was eventually revoked.

“Awards from Fiscal Years 2020-2023 were halted or revoked,” Lieu’s office told CBS News. “Congressman Lieu has been a fierce advocate for reinstating federal funding for disaster mitigation and community resiliency. ”The federal cash comes at a critical time for the affluent community, where land movement has recently accelerated to more than an inch per week amid concerns that another rainy winter could further destabilize the hillside.

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The city has since installed wells to pump water out of the ground, helping slow the movement, though the risk to properties remains. The picturesque coastal enclave, known for its sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, has been disfigured by enormous fissures. Some of them reach 20 feet deep and stretch as much as 12 feet across.

After decades of relatively slow movement, repeated years of heavy rainfall caused the ground to shift dramatically, with some sections of the landslide moving as much as a foot per week. The city has since installed wells to pump water out of the ground, helping slow the movement, though the risk to properties remains. Officials have also been filling large cracks in the earth to prevent rainwater from seeping underground and making the problem worse.

Palos Verdes Drive South, a major thoroughfare cutting through the landslide zone, also avoided the need for pump trucks during the recent storms. Still, the ground is moving faster than it was in August, and the prospect of an exceptionally wet winter threatens to undo some of the progress made in recent months. Cliff edge mansions sit on the verge of collapsing due to landslides on Marguerite Dr in Palos Verdes, Calif. , Monday, March 16, 2026.

Cliff edge mansions sit on Marguerite Dr on the verge of collapsing from landslides in Palos Verdes, Calif. , Monday, March 16, 2026. The city has since installed wells to pump water out of the ground, helping slow the movement, though the risk to properties remains.