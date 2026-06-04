Wealth of the Super Rich Explodes as Mere Millionaires Play Catch-Up

The wealth gap just got wider.

She was reportedly denied entry because of the size of her party and, in response, dumped water on the restaurant manager. The world’s top female tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, has revealed her brutal shock loss in the French Open made her contemplate quitting the sport.

Belarusian Sabalenka, 28, made the outburst after wasting a lead of a set and two breaks in a shocking 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 defeat to the 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. Asked about her thoughts and emotions during a post-match press conference, Sabalenka responded: “No thoughts, no emotions. Just want to quit tennis right now. But we’ll see.

We’ll see in a few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally. ” Sabalenka added that, “mentally I got into a very deep, deep, dark hole over there, and I just couldn’t get back on track. ” During the press conference, Sabalenka also stated, “What doesn’t kill you makes you strong.

At some point I will have to figure this out. ” She also joked about finding a rage room to vent her frustration after the loss.

“I wanna go to one of those rooms, go in and smash everything. Probably I will spend a whole day tomorrow. Maybe it will help, maybe not. ”The world’s wealthiest individuals are accumulating fortunes at a staggering rate, leaving even millionaires struggling to keep pace, a new report has found.

According to consulting firm Capgemini, for the second consecutive year, the ultra-wealthy outpaced ordinary millionaires in wealth growth in 2025. The study found that individuals with at least $30 million in investable assets saw their wealth grow nearly 10 percent in 2025, outpacing those with between $1 million and $5 million, whose fortunes rose by less than 8 percent.

Although ultra-rich individuals account for just 1 percent of the wealthy population, they control more than a third of the world’s high-net-worth wealth. Overall, the wealth of the world’s richest people climbed 8.7 percent last year to a record $98.3 trillion, while their ranks expanded by roughly 2 million people to 25.3 million. The United States led the world in new millionaires, adding 736,000.

Capgemini said the wealthiest investors saw outsized gains thanks to rising stock markets, private equity and hedge funds, as well as early access to fast-growing private companies—especially those linked to the artificial intelligence boom, the main driver of growth. You’ve got the inspiration photos, you’ve run the numbers—the only thing left to do is pull the trigger. There’s never been a better time to start the renovation project you’ve been dreaming about andbrings your design vision to life.

In a special offer, Daily Beast readers can receive 20% off full-price items .tile brings the elevated look of natural stone with a refined mineral surface. Plus, the tile is durable, non-porous, and stain-resistant, which matters a lot in a kitchen. With five finishes to choose from, Nouvel is sure to fit the vibe you’re going for.tile overdelivers. It minimizes unsightly grout lines for a seamless, refined matte finish.

Node tiles work beautifully in a living room, bedroom, and hallway.brings the timeless elegance of travertine—a natural limestone found in Tivoli, Italy—to your floors and walls without sacrificing durability. It’s porcelain, so it holds up to the wear and tear of everyday life. Use this in your bathroom for a boutique hotel feel. A Catholic priest whose job was literally fighting demons has been removed as an exorcist after publicly suggesting that UFOs may be demons at work.

Cardinal Robert McElroy announced that Monsignor Stephen Rossetti had been stripped of his role as an exorcist for the Archdiocese of Washington after making the claims in a since-deleted social media video.

“There’s a danger here. Demons like to hide,” Rossetti said in the May 29 video.

“It’s my personal belief that probably many if not most of these UFO sightings are in fact demons. ” The archbishop also cut ties with Rossetti’s St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, saying the priest’s comments “linking UFOs to demonic presence” and the center’s social media activity undermined Catholic teaching on demons and exorcism. Rossetti later apologized, saying he was “saddened” by the archdiocese’s decision and asking forgiveness for any ways he had not been faithful to Catholic Church teaching.

The priest, who has more than 148,000 Instagram followers, is one of America’s best-known exorcists and previously told the Associated Press there was growing public interest in demonic possession and exorcism.. The 85-year-old jazz legend had brain surgery after the incident and is reportedly being cared for by nurses “around the clock. ” After playing for seven years as part of the band on. He also spent more than 25 years as a member of the Nancy Wilson Trio.

Williams is known for working with some of jazz’s biggest names, including Count Basie and Louis Armstrong. Williams continued releasing music well into his 80s, including his 2024 album—and self-proclaimed best work—“The African Queen,” which he produced in memory of fellow jazz icon Horace Silver. Williams was battling dementia prior to his fall, but his wife, Jessica Williams, revealed that the tumble and subsequent surgery “greatly accelerated” the disease, making him unable to walk or talk.selects products independently.

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike. The best part?

If you’re not sure what your vibe is, the brand offers an online quiz to help you figure it out. , a rabbit vibrator that never misses a stroke. The two adjustable heads stimulate the clitoris and vagina at the same time. It can also be used anally via the longer head for those who like to explore.

Squeeze the sides when you need more, or take full control and build your own rhythm.. This pebble-shaped stimulator envelops the entire vulva at once, from the clitoris to the entrance to the vagina. It fits snugly in the palm of your hand with a soft, stress-ball texture that feels as good to hold as it does to use. , Smile Makers’ complete beginner’s collection.

It comes with seven vibrators: The Billionaire, The French Lover, The Firefighter, The Surfer, The Neighbor , The Tennis Pro G-spot vibe, and The Whisperer. Regardless of what you choose, Smike Makers’ deluxe, silent, and powerful vibrators and toys are delivered discreetly right to your door. For a limited time, score free shipping on orders over $65. A Massachusetts woman visiting “the happiest place on earth” was arrested after becoming violent with employees at a resort restaurant.

Leslie Helen Varley, 57, arrived early for an 8:30 p.m. reservation on May 19 at Steakhouse 71 at the Contemporary Resort—located on the grounds of Walt Disney World. She was reportedly denied entry because of the size of her party and, in response, dumped water on the restaurant manager, broke multiple glasses, and tore the name tag off a cast member’s suit jacket.

According to one of the involved employees, Varley grabbed the manager by the shoulders and “moved her approximately six steps. ” Another manager then intervened, at which point Varley allegedly threw three cups of water and ice and took the manager’s name tag before storming off. No one was injured in the incident, but Varley was charged with two counts of battery, robbery by snatching, and criminal mischief, according to her arrest affidavit.

She has reportedly been issued a trespass warning by Disney, effectively banning her from its Orlando properties and parks. Hawaiian Airlines airplanes sit idle on the runway at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport due to the business downturn caused by the coronavirus disease in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. April 28, 2020. Picture taken April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Garciathat beginning in July, most Main Cabin travelers flying between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland will no longer automatically receive complimentary meals.

Instead, passengers will be able to purchase pre-ordered dishes from a new chef-curated menu available up to two weeks before departure and as late as 20 hours before takeoff. To spearhead the overhaul, Hawaiian Airlines enlisted Maui-based chef Sheldon Simeon, who developed a menu featuring elevated local favorites including crispy mochiko chicken with garlic noodles, barbecue teriyaki chicken bento, and corned beef hash with eggs.

The offerings will also include signature items inspired by Simeon’s restaurants, including his popular K mayo, teriyaki sauce, and banana bread syrup. The airline says the change was made with passengers’ preferences in mind.

“By moving to a pre-order model, we’re expanding beyond a single standard meal to offer a broader menu that reflects how our guests want to dine today,” Hawaii Marketing Managing Director Alisa Onishi said in a statement. Business Class and First Class menus are also being revamped, though complimentary snacks will remain available throughout flights. An Auburn University student has vanished during a trip to Japan.

James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, was last seen on Friday in the historic city of Kyoto after traveling to the Yamashina Ward area, which his family believes he may have visited for hiking, the local Alabama news outletreports. His family said he is an experienced hiker and was on a trip with loved ones when he went missing. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, said the family is “living in our own hell” and pleaded for the public’s help with locating him.

She wrote on social media that her son may be “emotionally distressed” and said police, who have posted missing posters bearing his name and images, have confirmed that he had not been detained. Higginbotham was last seen wearing a white “Save the Bees” T-shirt, lavender corduroy pants, and Adidas sneakers. He is said to have been carrying a tote bag featuring the outline of Alabama, where Auburn University is located.

Loved ones say his location—tied to his cell phone—cut off after he exited a train in the area.star Duane Ollinger died at 68 after a battle with ALS, according to TMZ. The former high-risk oil contractor was famous for his role on the Discovery Channel reality TV show, which premiered in 2021. The program follows him as he searches for Aztec gold beneath his 160-acre property at Blind Frog Ranch, discovering various caverns that offer hope for magnificent riches.

“Duane Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold on his property,” the show’s synopsis. “But with each step he takes closer to finding the treasure, the land seems to hold on tighter, stopping him in his tracks. ” Josh Feldman took over after Duane fell ill, assuming the lead role at the beginning of season six, which aired its first episode last week.

Ollinger’s son, Chad Ollinger, who also starred alongside his father on the reality TV show, waswith open murder last December after his cellmate was found dead from blunt force injuries during a stint in prison. In January, a Las Vegas judge ordered him to undergo treatment at a mental health facility after he was deemed legally incompetent.selects products independently.

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact,found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—theis a marked improvement in every way.

The battery is longer lasting , it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter.

Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop.

Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, thethat took place at a New Orleans bar during a Mardi Gras party. The Feb. 17 altercation involved three men at the city’s “R Bar,” with one man claiming he was punched by the actor, while the other claims he was head-butted. The “bar tussle,” as LaBeouf’s attorney Sarah Chervinsky called it, resulted in bar staff ordering the 39-year-old LaBeouf to leave.

He is accused of calling the bar staff homophobic slurs in response—a meltdown that Jeffrey Damnit, one of the victims, captured on video and provided to police. LaBeouf will spend two years on probation and attend alcohol abuse rehab, sensitivity training, and anger management classes as a result of his guilty plea. The incident was not LaBeouf’s first run-in with the law.

In 2014, he used a homophobic slur during an altercation with a New York police officer during a Broadway show.24 May 2026, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: An Airbus A320-200 of the airline Eurowings is approaching Stuttgart Airport. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa A short flight from Greece to Germany on Saturday went awry when severe turbulence caused the plane to plunge mid-air, injuring five passengers and one flight attendant.

The Eurowings flight departed from Rhodes Airport in Greece for Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany, carrying 157 passengers in the early morning hours of the weekend. The frightening incident stemmed from the close proximity of the aircraft to the world’s largest double-decker passenger airliner, a Dubai-bound Emirates Airbus A380-800, which was flying 7.6 nautical miles ahead. Each aircraft generates what the FAAto as “wake turbulence”—essentially, tornado-like air currents that trail behind the plane whenever it produces lift.

The wake turbulence from the Emirates aircraft caused the smaller plane to begin falling at a rate of 3,000 feet per minute, even while maintaining more than the recommended 7 nautical miles of separation. The Eurowings flight regained control at about 36,000 feet, but not before five passengers were injured and a flight attendant was thrown against the cabin ceiling. The plane landed safely in Cologne, where all six injured flyers received immediate medical care, according to a Eurowings spokesperson.

The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation told People that the incident will be investigated in cooperation with the appropriate authorities. The Daily Beast has reached out to Eurowings and Emirates for further comment.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cargo ship explodes off Iraq in latest Mideast maritime attack amid Iran warThe U.S. bombed Iranian radar and drone sites after Tehran shot down an American drone, as missile exchanges and Strait of Hormuz tensions threaten ceasefire talks.

Read more »

Rich Flu Trailer: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Stars in Sci-Fi Thriller About Wealth VirusThe trailer for Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's new film Rich Flu shows a world where a virus targets the wealthy, forcing them to abandon their fortunes or die. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the film blends social commentary with survival horror.

Read more »

Stray Myanmar drone explodes in Thailand, killing three migrantsBoth Myanmar's military and ethnic armies are known to use drones in the country's civil war, but it was not immediately clear which side had launched the drone that exploded in Thai territory.

Read more »

SpaceX Employees Form Bargaining Unit for Super-Rich PeopleThe group’s assets are estimated at around $20 billion.

Read more »