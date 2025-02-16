Weakening Federal Guard: US Election Security Under Threat

The US government's commitment to securing elections appears to be waning, leaving states and local governments more vulnerable to foreign interference and domestic threats.

Recent actions by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have raised alarm bells among election security experts. The Trump administration drastically reduced funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ( CISA ), the agency responsible for overseeing election systems and critical infrastructure.

This resulted in a significant number of layoffs, including personnel dedicated to election security. Furthermore, CISA has paused all election security activities pending a review, signaling a potential shift in priority away from safeguarding elections.

This resulted in a significant number of layoffs, including personnel dedicated to election security. Furthermore, CISA has paused all election security activities pending a review, signaling a potential shift in priority away from safeguarding elections.This reduction in federal support comes at a crucial time when threats to election integrity are on the rise. In recent years, foreign adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran have actively engaged in campaigns to manipulate public opinion and sow discord, targeting election systems and attempting to undermine voter confidence. The diminished federal oversight creates a dangerous vacuum, potentially allowing these malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities with greater ease.State and local election officials, already grappling with numerous challenges, now face an even more daunting task: protecting their elections with fewer resources and less federal support. While they are responsible for administering elections, they often rely on CISA's expertise and assistance in identifying and mitigating threats. The lack of federal involvement leaves them more exposed to sophisticated attacks and hinders their ability to effectively coordinate a national response to election security concerns





