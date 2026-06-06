'We Wanted to Deal With it Immediately': Wife of Navy SEAL-Turned Adult Film Star

The wife of a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL who moonlighted as a porn actor said that when details of her husband’s career in adult films surfaced, he spoke to his superiors about it right away.

Decorated Navy SEAL, Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph Schmidt III, moonlights as an adult film actor; his second career was being investigated by the U.S. NavyThe wife of a Navy SEAL who moonlights as an adult film actor speaks with NBC 7’s Alex Presha about her husband’s side job, and how they’ve been handling the Navy’s investigation into his secondary career.said that when details of her husband’s career in adult films surfaced, he spoke to his superiors about it right away.

“We wanted to deal with it immediately,” said Julie Schmidt, wife of Chief Special Warfare Officer-turned adult film star Joseph Schmidt III, 42. “We talked to his boss. ” Julie, who’s also an adult film actress, is better known by her stage name, “Jewels Jade. ” She has starred in many of the films alongside her Navy SEAL husband.

In those movies, Schmidt goes by the stage name, “Jay Voom. ”Schmidt has spent the past 23 years in the military and holds numerous medals, including a citation of valor for combat overseas. He’s also been the face of SEAL recruiting campaigns, appearing in videos for the Navy.

Per Naval Special Warfare protocol, all secondary jobs must be cleared by supervisors and, to be approved, must meet three criteria: They can't capitalize off military service; they can't interfere with military duties; they can't discredit the service.

“Everyone has their own opinion, but he never said he was a Navy SEAL . He never dressed in military uniform,” she said. The couple lives in El Cajon. Schmidt was transferred to Naval Base Coronado in 2009.

Julie said she recruited her husband as an unpaid performer to make adult films for her website and film distribution service.

“Opening up a website to hire male actors – it costs money,” she explained. “And you’re paying a male actor; when I’ve got my husband here? ” On Thursday, NBC 7 obtained documents that show the Navy’s preliminary investigation into Schmidt was marked as “dismissed with warning. ” A spokesman for Naval Special Warfare, however, told NBC 7 a final determination on this case has not been made.

Schmidt plans to retire from the Navy in eight months. The outcome of the investigation could impact his retirement, so for the Schmidts there is a lot at stake. Between now and then, Julie said he would not be starring in any new adult films, and she maintained it’s been two years since Schmidt has acted in any pornographic films. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.

Michelle Manhart, a training instructor, was reprimanded and demoted after she posed nude for “Playboy” in 2007. The Navy discharged or otherwise disciplined about a dozen servicemen and servicewomen in 1980 for posing in “Playboy” or “Playgirl. ”Ed. Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Schmidt had been working in the adult film industry as recently as March 2017. The article has been corrected. We regret the error.





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