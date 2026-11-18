Our 2025 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain long-term test covers 20,000 miles of comfort, performance, efficiency, reliability, and ownership.

our yearlong review fleet . We commute in them. We run errands in them. We live with them.

We pick apart their faults, trumpet their positives, render a verdict, and then they leave. Rarely, we’re sad to see one go. After all, there’s another test to run, more adventures to have with a new automotive partner.. Our wagon was eminently reliable.

Also read Mercedes-Benz Is Bringing Tesla-Like Semi-Autonomous Driving Systems to America

It was comfortable. It was fast. It surprised us even months into its tenure. Our kids and significant others loved it.

But back to the beginning. We knew we wanted to test an E-Class station wagon in the wake of its Car of the Year win, to test how it fared as a family vehicle, a cruiser, and an all-rounder. So the boxes were ticked for a Sonoran Brown over Tonka Brown and black leather E450 All-Terrain. It was a sublime choice, and not just because the E450 rides better than 99 percent of all vehicles ever made.

To the basic $77,250 car, we added another nearly $15,000 in options—German cars, am I right? —including the massaging multi-adjustable seats, the top-spec Pinnacle trim package, M-B’s latest Driver Assistance package, the dashboard-spanning Superscreen, fancier headlamps, gorgeous 20-inch AMG wheels, black exterior trim, additional leather and USB ports, and natural brown wood interior trim.

If we do say so ourselves, the result was beautiful, and we rarely went a single drive without compliments or thumbs-up from strangers. To replicate our 2025 model as a 2027 would cost $94,080, a surprisingly small increase of just $2,000 over the two years. Oh, yes.

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Between the fragrance diffuser, the plush and supportive seats, soothing ambient lights with a nearly infinite selection, the magic-carpet ride, and five massage modes, it was always possible we’d arrive at our destination more refreshed and relaxed than when we left. But perhaps even more than comfort, modern luxury means technology—and saving time. The Mercedes hit on both counts. In terms of tech, it packed the third iteration of the MBUX user-facing infotainment software.

We were fans of its high-res graphics, speedy responses to inputs, logical layout, and features such as how it offered smart recommendations for fast favorite buttons depending on frequency of use and even our physical location. We also loved, which saves time by using geofences, navigation, time of day, length of driving time, exterior or interior temperatures, and other parameters to automatically start certain functions, such as car wash mode, seat and cabin climate control, and more.

Not so great: The radio tuning made no sense, and, at a time when digital voices sound as natural as a live human, the voice assistant brought to mind a robot from a low-budget 1960s sci-fi movie. Even with all this digital acreage, the color palette and design of the screens meant they faded more into the background than in most other cars, even at night.

The massive Superscreen brought a third display to the passenger side of the dash, all under one massive piece of glass. If we were to do it all over again, we’d pass on the extra display—no one used the third touchscreen except for a few moments as a curiosity—in favor of more high-quality luxury wood trim.

Over-the-air updates brought new Digital Extras to our car, including light shows and a dashcam that we purchased, as well as software and map updates. Mercedes’ latest in-car software in its newest models is called MB. OS and takes all of this further with even more connectivity, including an onboard AI assistant. We didn’t miss that last function in our time with the E, but newer models with the tech have impressed us.

Rated for 21/31/25 mpg city/highway/combined by the EPA, we managed 26.5 mpg combined over the wagon’s stay. That we beat the EPA’s estimate is good, but given the car spent most of its miles on the freeway, that number could have been even higher. Blame us. Or Mercedes’ engineers.

That’s because we loved exercising the turbocharged inline-six and unleashing its smooth, silken power on back roads, on ramps, when passing—wherever and whenever. After all, that engine hustled the E450 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, acceleration that’s kind of nuts for a 4,594-pound luxury cocoon with “only” 365 hp. , it is the most practical member of the E-Class family, and we stuffed it to the gills with families of our own and all their things.

Runs to the junkyard, sets of tires, long road trips and vacations, commutes, Costco runs, and more, there wasn’t a task we gave the E450 that it didn’t handle easily. The front seats are all-day comfortable, and, as mentioned, the multicontour seat package’s massage function ensured we didn’t disembark with any painful knots or kinks. The rear seats were roomy, too, and we spent many, many miles with a couple of teenagers parked back there. The number of complaints?

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Just one‚ regarding the lack of rear cupholders, and that went away when weWe didn’t do any hardcore off-roading with the Mercedes—it’s highly unlikely very many people will even use its pitch and roll gauges, much less its suspension-raising off-road mode to venture way off the beaten path—but it confidently tackled every two-track, moist lawn, and leaf-covered road we encountered. For the colder months , we installed a set of Continental ContiWinterContact TS830 P winter tires, and even with their more performance-oriented design, they turned our already sure-footed station wagon into an absolute beast when it came to snow and slippery conditions.

The E450 All-Terrain’s 4Matic all-wheel drive always sends 45 percent of available torque to the front wheels; this isn’t great for efficiency but means the car is always ready to claw with all four tires in the event of a loss of traction. The setup also uses brake-based torque vectoring to send power from side to side at each axle if any single wheel loses grip.

Despite Mercedes’ middling record for reliability based on J.D. Power and Consumer Reports data, nothing broke on our wagon during the 14 months it was in our care.

We suffered a sudden infotainment reboot once but never again, and the powertrain, chassis, and—bucking every trope about German luxury cars—even the electronics all worked flawlessly throughout the test. The only time it spent out of our hands was for repairs There was just one recall on our E, in May 2026 for increased auto resets of the infotainment system that would also make the instrument cluster screen go blank.

Updated software fixed the issue, which may or may not have been what limited us to one random reboot. , but given we had to do just one over 20,000-plus miles, it wasn’t too awful.

Still, it was more than $300 more than we paid to maintain a 2025 Ram 1500 for a year and twice what we paid to keepAs for why it was hard to say goodbye, I figured it out: It wasn’t just one great vehicle that was leaving. The E450 was an excellent. A roomy and comfortable family vehicle. A technological powerhouse.

A long-distance champ. A performance car. A trustworthy and reliable bad-weather partner. It’s rare that one vehicle excels at even two of these; to get them all in one package is special, and I already regret not cutting the check to park the Benz in my driveway permanently.

, near the Mercedes-Benz USA headquarters. Perhaps I’ll head down there. But if someone beats me to the punch, I hope they love the car as much as we did.

Tonka Brown and black Nappa leather, $2,990; multicontour seating package, $2,950; Pinnacle trim, $2,550; Driver Assistance package, $1,950; MBUX Superscreen package, $1,500; Digital Light package, $990, 20-inch AMG multispoke wheels, $850; Leather package, $350; Advanced USB package, $300; Night package, $200; center console in natural grain brown maple wood with aluminum lines, $2003.0L turbo direct-injected DOHC 24-valve I-6, 375 hp @ 5,500 rpm, 369 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm; permanent-magnet motor, 23 hp, 151 lb-ftErik Johnson fell in love with cars before he could talk, carrying that passion through graduation from the University of Michigan. He's led digital content for Automobile and Car and Driver, and now oversees print and digital content for MotorTrend. He still pinches himself every day.