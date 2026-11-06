We want to hear your experience with changes to student loan repayment plans

If you’re a student borrower who was required to transition to another plan this year, share your story.

Morning Rundown: Judge blocks Trump’s arch, Mississippi on cusp of historic Senate upset, and are we approaching a new era of Alzheimer’s prevention? , or SAVE, plan had to select a new one.

So far, about 2 million borrowers have done so, after thethat the SAVE plan was “illegal” and would be discontinued. The remaining borrowers who did not select a new plan were set to start receiving notices this month informing them that they missed a final deadline and were automatically moved to a new plan.

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The Trump administration has said ending the SAVE plan would help streamline repayment programs while ensuring borrowers are paying off what they owe to the federal government. But student advocacy groups fear lower-income borrowers who had benefited from smaller monthly payments — or even qualified to make no payments at all based on their income — will end up with significantly higher bills under the other available plans.

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We want to hear from you, whether you’re in this situation or are facing another challenge related to the recent student loan changes. Please share your experience by filling out the form below.