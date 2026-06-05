“We want change”: Customers seek board resignations after water supply crunch

Pine Level Residents have created a petition to remove the five board members of the Marbury Water System.

Three thousand residents across parts of Autauga, Elmore and Chilton counties served by the Marbury Water System are now under an emergency conservation notice as a major supplier performs maintenance on a large storage tank, cutting the system’s available water by about 60% amid ongoing drought conditions.

The restrictions ban most outdoor water use, like pressure washing, filling pools, and lawn irrigation, while limiting garden watering to a narrow, once-a-week window based on address, with escalating fines and potential shutoffs for violations. Marbury’s reduced water supply and rising bills after repairs on a Five Star Water Supply District tank cut Marbury’s available water roughly in half. The water system says the tank could be down through October.

Officials say Marbury Water only owns the pump, not the tank, limiting their ability to stop the work.

“For the good of the community as a whole, I respectfully ask that the current Marbury Water board members resign from their positions,” Ken Hollon, a Pine Level resident, said. “Tuesday night made it evident that the board no longer holds the confidence of the Marbury Water System membership. No board member spoke to the audience, leaving only a single employee to answer questions.

” Hollon hopes the board members will resign without needing the petition, but there is a plan in place in case they don’t.

“This petition has been formed for years and years of neglect of the system and the processes,” Stephanie Irvine, a Marbury Water customer, said. “We are wanting change. We want a board that is proactive, that is interested in growth in their community and protecting their community with the quality of water.

”, “Officers and directors may be removed from office for good cause in the following manner: Any member, officer or director may present charges against a director or officer by filing them in writing with the secretary-treasurer of the corporation. If presented by a member, the charges must be accompanied by a petition signed by ten percent of the members of the corporation.

Such removal shall be voted on at the next regular or special meeting of the members and shall be effective if approved by a majority of the members present. ” Marbury Water Customers have faced issues with the water system for many years. For many customers, the recent water conservation notice was a breaking point.

“Hearing about multiple pipe breaks, inadequate size of piping, even down to when you spoke to Austin, our chief, about the fire hydrant problem,” Jason Mayhan, Pine Level City Councilor, said. “My property, we have a hydrant in our front yard, been there 19 years, never had it opened, afraid to even see if it works after our last meeting. So let’s maybe do some checking and some reassuring.

” The petition asks Marbury Water System to call a special meeting where members can vote to remove the entire current Board of Directors and fill any vacancies with successor directors. It also demands the board produce extensive records and a full accounting and answer questions about service territory and future capacity, citing alleged failures in water availability, infrastructure planning, transparency, required audits, and communication/governance.

Mayhan and Irvine also expressed concerns about communication from the water board concerning the water conservation notice, as they say, the conservation notice was only delivered electronically. Eleven percent of households in the Pine Level community aloneThe petition needs just over 300 signatures to meet the ten percent threshold. Organizers say they are close to meeting that mark.

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