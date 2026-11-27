After years of downsizing and consolidation, innovative companies are slowly returning to growth mode.

player ready... Vacancy rates in the region’s premier lab clusters neared 30% last year. But now a few key tenants are negotiating large leases, which brokers say may signal a rebound.

A recent third-quarter report from Jones Lang LaSalle, a global real estate and investment firm, “signaled stronger new demand,” and experts say the market is at an inflection point. Total vacancy rates for lab space in San Diego’s core cluster — Torrey Pines, UTC, Sorrento Mesa and Del Mar Heights — dipped only slightly, from near 30% last year to around 28% in the third quarter.

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But Tony Russell, senior managing director for JLL, predicts that number will fall to “around 20%, maybe a little bit lower,” early next year.