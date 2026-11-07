‘We’ve got to do a better job’: Utah Republican lawmakers choose new leadership and vow to focus on families

“The public has lost some trust,” Utah Senate President-elect Evan Vickers said. “I think we have to be real about that.”

With the state Senate’s longtime leader and a frontrunner to succeed him both rejected by voters, Sen. Evan Vickers was chosen Friday night as its president-elect — as he and others in majority leadership immediately pledged to work across the aisle with a focus on helping Utah families.

“The public has lost some trust; I think we have to be real about that. We have to be humble about that and recognize that,” Vickers told reporters after the vote.

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“We’ve got to do a better job in talking to the public, getting ideas from the public and then responding to their concerns. ” The choice means Senate leadership will shift from powerful developer Stuart Adams, who represents a suburban Wasatch Front district, to Vickers, a rural pharmacist who owns Bulloch Drug, Township Pharmacy and four other stores in Cedar City. The Utah Senate Majority Caucus selected Sen. Chris Wilson of Logan to become majority leader; Sen.

Michael McKell of Spanish Fork to become majority whip and Sen. Keven Stratton of Orem to become assistant whip. The Utah House Majority Caucus also selected its leaders, backing current Speaker Mike Schultz of Hooper to continue in his role with Rep. Casey Snider of Paradise as majority leader.

Rep. Candice Pierucci of Herriman was chosen as majority whip, along with Rep. Cal Roberts of Draper as assistant whip. The new teams will serve during the upcoming 67th Utah Legislature, which will begin Jan. 19.

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“Utah’s a special state, Utah’s a unique state, and we feel very fortunate to be able to serve the citizens of this state,” Schultz said Friday night. “As we have an opportunity to get to know our new members and our members that have currently served, I can tell you that each and every one of them, from both sides of the aisle, care about this state, and they’re here to serve the people.

” One message voters sent this week, Vickers said, was “that they expect us to work cohesively together. And I can tell you this, that the conversations that we’ve already had, we are on the same page. We have the same goals in mind. We have one question: Is it good for the state of Utah?

” The public also “expects us not only to work together as a House and the Senate,” Vickers said.

“We need to be working with the governor’s office, and we need to be including the minority party in the discussions. And I think you’ll see that. ” What’s next? Roberts said he expects his House Republican colleagues “to be laser focused on really driving results for the people of Utah, and especially focusing on things like cost of living and making sure that young families can afford to live here.

” Pierucci, gesturing toward Roberts and Snider, noted there are three millennials on the House leadership team and agreed Utah families are top of mind.

“We’re committed to fighting for Utah families, bringing down the cost of living, and making sure that Utah still is a great place to live and and work and raise a family,” she said. The election losses by Utah Republicans have spurred Schultz to do “a lot of reflecting” over how the House can improve, he said.

The last shift this great was in 1986, he said, when 62 Republicans were serving in the House and the election dropped that number to 48. The House lost its Republican supermajority then, he said, which is also expected to happen when this year’s vote totals are final . This election, Pierucci said, “Republicans just didn’t show up to vote. ” Some districts saw Republican turnout as low as 25%, she said.

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The House is committed to understanding what Utahns meant by not voting, as well, she said.

“That’s sending us a message on something,” she said. “We can’t control gas prices and inflation and all the personalities of the White House but we can take away what we can do better. ” Still, Republicans remain the majority party by a significant margin in the House and the party has the confidence of the majority of Utahns, Snider said.

“We still believe that conservative policies of low taxes, small limited government doing what we can for families and affordability — those are still the policies that Utah want to see,” he said. “Our job moving forward is to make sure that that is better communicated. ” ‘The right leader’ Vickers and Schultz both said they were chosen by acclamation, without a contested vote.

Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore of Sandy was widely seen as a likely presidential successor to Adams, who has served more than 20 years in the Legislature. Adams lost his bid for reelection in the June primary, as voters reacted to his role in approving a controversial Box Elder County data center project .

Then Cullimore lost his own bid for reelection earlier this week to Democrat Shana Anderson. Vickers said he didn’t expect on Monday to be chosen as Senate president, but he had been “hopeful. ” He thinks “the world” of Cullimore, he said, and believes it was a close race between them for leadership before the election. The group described Vickers as a “common sense, conservative Republican,” a “tremendous collaborator,” and a kind person respected across the state.

He’s advocated for rural Utah, McKell said, while also serving as a defender of the judiciary and educators.

“I think he’s the right leader for the moment,” McKell said, “and I think we’re lucky to have him. ”