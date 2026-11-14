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Ea Turtles

We’ve got baby turtles! First sea turtle eggs laid on SoCal beaches have hatched

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We’ve got baby turtles! First sea turtle eggs laid on SoCal beaches have hatched
Olive Ridley · Aquarium Of The Pacific · Seal Beach
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Some 200 Olive Ridley Sea Turtle eggs were laid on Seal Beach and Huntington Beach in September.

Eggs from the first confirmed sea turtle nests found on the U.S. West Coast have hatched.

"We are excited to share that some of the olive ridley sea turtle eggs from Seal Beach successfully hatched after a 58-day incubation period," said the Aquarium of the Pacific in a social media post.over 204 olive ridley sea turtle eggs, laid on Seal Beach and Huntington Beach in September. A second set of eggs found on Huntington Beach is still incubating The aquarium said the hatchlings were released early Saturday morning in a coastal area with little light and human disturbances.

Also readBeyond the beach: kayaking, coastal wildlife and unexpected adventures in North Myrtle Beach

Baby turtles, the aquarium said, go through a “frenzy period” after hatching, where they swim nonstop for up to two daysIf you see a stranded sea turtle, immediately notify a local lifeguard. If a lifeguard is unavailable, contact the NOAA California Sea Turtle Stranding Line at 506-4315.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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