A new study has upended the classic story of how language is produced in the brain

Scientists have spent centuries studying how humans produce language. A crucial early discovery was that there are two distinct language areas in the brain: one for listening and the other for speaking.

These two regions, named Wernicke’s and Broca’s areas, after the 19th-century doctors who discovered them, are so fundamental to the science of language in the brain that they usually appear in the first chapter of textbooks on the subject.resolves a paradox that was first laid out by the eponymous physician Carl Wernicke himself by showing that Wernicke’s area, classically thought of as responsible only for speech perception, is actually responsible for languageIt’s “an amazing achievement” of neuroscience as a whole, said John Jay Ngai, the director of the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative, at a press briefing during the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience this week.

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These findings “have really shown a much more complex structure than we had previously appreciated. ”. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. In Wernicke’s day, neuroscientists learned what brain regions did by studying what happened when they were destroyed.

Wernicke and his contemporary, physician Paul Broca, treated people with language disorders called aphasia. Broca noticed that patients who could barely produce speech at all had damage to a small region of their frontal lobe, located near the temple. Conversely, some of Wernicke’s patients could speak fluidly but couldn’t understand the speech of others. They had damage to a region at the top of the temporal lobe, the auditory center of the brain, located above the ear.

Wernicke theorized it was responsible for language production. They often produced nonsensical speech, sometimes described as “word salad. ” It was a paradox: Why would damaging the language comprehension part of the brain prevent people from speaking clearly? Neuroscientists have theorized that this activity happenedpeople spoke—a sort of self-monitoring system that listened to their own speech.

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But the timescales involved are extremely short, and neuroscientists’ go-to method for noninvasive brain scanning, functional magnetic resonance imaging, operates too slowly to reveal this order of events. To figure out what was actually happening in Wernicke’s area while people speak, Edward Chang, a neurosurgeon at the University of California, San Francisco, and his colleagues recruited people undergoing brain surgery for epilepsy, who would remain awake during the procedure.

Using an array of electric sensors placed directly on participants’ brains, the researchers measured activity in the organs’ language centers as the participants repeated and listened to words and sentences.

“What we saw was not what the textbook predicted,” said Chang, the new study’s senior author, at a separate press briefing ahead of the study’s publication. A part of Wernicke’s area roughly the size of a nickel activatedpeople spoke. The amount of activity increased with the length of the word they were about to say. It also activated more when people said uncommon words.

The researchers call this area the left posterior superior temporal gyrus, or lpSTG.

“This is really an ‘auditory image’ of the sounds in the word that you’re planning to say,” said the study’s lead author Alexander Silva, a medical researcher at U.C. San Francisco, at the same briefing.also activated while people listened to speech.

“That really sort of struck me,” said study co-author Matthew Leonard, a cognitive neuroscientist at U.C. San Francisco, at the briefing. Scientists should start to question the long-standing idea that production and perception of speech are separate processes in the brain, he added.

“They really do seem to be fully integrated. ” The researchers found that the lpSTG sends the signals it generates prior to speech straight to the motor centers of the brain, where they’re turned into muscle impulses that instruct our vocal tract to move. This was previously thought to be the job of Broca’s area in the more frontal parts of the brain that coordinate higher-level planning.

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This new understanding of how we produce speech could be used to create brain-computer interfaces, or BCIs, to help people with brain damage communicate. Most BCIs are tested in people with paralysis who can no longer speak because of motor problems. These BCIs read out signals from the brain’s motor areas, the last stop before intended speech gets sent to the muscles. But for people with aphasia, intended speech usually doesn’t make it to the motor centers intact.

BCIs that work for them would need to decode what they intend to say from the activation of upstream language planning areas. Pinpointing these areas could lead to neuroprostheses for these conditions. All of this, however, suddenly leaves the role of Broca’s area unclear.

“If both during language comprehension and during language production, the main ‘action’ is happening in the temporal lobe... , why do we have the frontal-lobe components of the language network? ” says Evelina Fedorenko, a cognitive neuroscientist, who studies language at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was not involved in the new research. Broca’s area “is still clearly important,” Leonard said.

“In some ways, it's sort of the next mystery. ”Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money. That’s why I and the journalists here atWhen you subscribe, you are supporting staff and freelance journalists who are passionate about telling science stories that are true, important and compelling.

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