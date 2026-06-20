We've Been Thinking About Animal Sexuality All Wrong

A new documentary, Second Nature: Gender & Sexuality in the Animal World, explores our misconceptions of the animal kingdom.

. The exhibit ran for a full decade, and I had the chance to check it out about a year or so before it closed in 2018.

The Sex Lives of Animals exhibit is, in fact, where I learned that ducks possess massive, corkscrew-like penises. But duck genitalia aside, the Museum of Sex’s intention, nearly 20 years ago, was to reveal the “astonishing array” of sexual behaviors animals routinely engage in, from kissing to hugging to, well, everything else. And definitely not always male-on-female.

As many props as I give the Museum of Sex for teaching me so much about what goes in broad daylight among the literal birds and bees, I also have to acknowledge what a bummer it is that such an exhibit would probably not be permitted in a place where they don’t sell vibrators and lube in the gift shop. And how disappointing it is that the truth about cats and dogs, if you will, has not become more widely accepted.

When it comes to the gender and sexuality of animals, the truth is not only out there — it’s actually been staring us in the face for years. The problem is, mainstream science and society have been slow to move away from the narrative that all animals copulate only for reproduction, any same-sex activity is purely anomalous , and every species is male-dominated.

Now, a new documentary calledmore than does its homework by interviewing a handful of in-the-know scientists who have built lengthy careers studying the diversity of sex and gender behaviors of a range of species, from primates and birds to fish and reptiles. And there certainly is a lot to unpack.

In addition to the facts themselves,asks a few important questions: Why isn’t this information taught in basic biology classes or included in zoo books? Why do humans insist on projecting their own binary narrative of gender and sexuality — that males are aggressors, females are coy, and sex is only for procreation — onto our animals neighbors?

The answer is pretty simple: in order to understand the world around us, the easiest and simplest thing to do is to apply our societal framework. Historically speaking, those who research and study animals are prone to, I can rattle off some very cool facts: Dolphins have homosexual sex — a lot — as do penguins and black swans. Also regarding penguins, those seabirds frequently form pair bonds of the same sex to parent little penguin chicks.

Bonobo females frequently use sex to resolve conflicts via “genital rubbing,” and males can have sex with each other via “penis fencing. ” Bonobos also operate in a matriarchal society. About half of the sex capuchin monkeys have is homosexual. Speaking of those crazy-dicked ducks, get this: Female ducks possess vaginas with two to three pouches that may lead nowhere; beyond the pouches lies a labyrinthian spiral.

When ducks mate, it’s the female who decides which male she’ll allow to deposit sperm in the spiral, but that’s only if she decides to relax her muscles enough. If and when a male duck tries to force himself on a female — and that definitely happens — her vaginal pouches actually prevent the sperm from getting anywhere. What else? Well, female golden lion tamarins have harems of unrelated males, all of whom she mates with.

And I think we all are pretty familiar with the tale of the seahorse, where males become pregnant and give birth. Allen Ginsberg: The Queer Poet Who Changed America, which looked at evidence from birds, fish, and mammals to push back against the Darwinian sexual selection theory, which proposed that male-male competition, or intrasexual selection, was a method for successful mating. Charles Darwin also proposed that intersexual selection involved females evaluating and choosing males with whom to mate based on specific traits, such as a colorful peacock plumage. , argued against these long-accepted Darwinian theories, she was met with some horrific pushback. The reviews were “nasty,” she recalls in the documentary. Other reviews said that there was a “gay agenda” at work.

We tend to forget that in Victorian England, when Darwin first proposed the theory of evolution, religious leaders weren’t having it. Generally speaking, religious leaders in the 1800s resisted Darwinism because they felt it contradicted the Genesis creation story .

Catholic leadership felt Darwinism could explain physical biology but threatened the existence of unique human souls. Ultimately, leaders in Christianity felt Darwinism reduced human life to something purely mechanical and soulless, and therefore Godless. , scientists theorize that Darwin couldn’t help but impose his own heterosexual ideations on animal reproduction, mainly that animals only copulate for the purposes of reproduction, with males being the aggressors and females fluttering their eyelids behind lace fans, or something.

In more recent years, as the scientific community became more diverse, there came a fresh wave of observations about animal behavior and the evolutionary reasons behind them. For instance, social animals like bonobos and chimpanzees use sex as a means of reconciliation, which allows for a peaceful, cooperative existence. “Humans project ourselves onto nature all the time, and have been doing it forever — just look at any myth,”.

“We love creating colorful explanations for natural phenomena, but often do so at the peril of totally innocent people. Remember when all left-handed people were controlled by Satan? I bet you know several lefties who are not, in fact, Satanists. ”Charli XCX: ‘I Don’t Fucking Have Hobbies.

This is My Life’Jelly Roll Calls Out Cheating Rumors Amid Bunnie Xo Divorce: 'My Best Friend Forever' Denny thinks it would benefit all of us to take a bird’s eye view of history and remember the myriad stories we’ve told each other over the years in an attempt to explain the unexplainable. If humans and our inventions are inherently fallible, then it’s reasonable to figure that our stories are too.

“Our little projections — even our longest standing myths — are nothing compared to the billions of years of evolution that have led us to this moment,” Denny says. Of course, animals don’t really need us to understand the full spectrum of their gender and sexual experiences — they’re all doing just fine living their lives, fencing penises, same-sex pair bonding, and changing sexes in order to preserve their existence.

Really, by peddling outdated narratives about the way animals relate to each other will only hurt one species: our own. Oliver Tree, 'Alien Boy' and 'Life Goes On' Musician, Dies at 32 in Helicopter CrashEarly Access Alert: Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale Has Up to 75% Off & a $7 Member-Exclusive Mystery Bag





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