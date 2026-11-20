A mac and cheese expert and an F&W food stylist tasted 17 boxed options. Their favorites tied for the top spot.

Food & Wine food stylist Julian Hensarling and chef Raquel Lenzie blind-tasted 17 boxed macaroni and cheese brands, judging each on appearance, texture, and flavor.

Aldi’s Chef’s Cupboard and Mac a Roni’s Creamy Cheddar tied for the highest score, earning 6 out of 10 points each. Banza’s Cheddar Elbows, Daiya’s dairy-free and gluten-free cheddar mac and cheese, and Target’s Good & Gather Organic mac and cheese all received scores of zero due to quality issues such as gummy noodles, poor texture, and lack of flavor. Mac and cheese is a staple for kids and grown-ups alike.

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And while there are a host of boxed, ready-to-make options at grocery stores, Food & Wine food stylist Julian Hensarling and chef Raquel Lenzie found some favorites, and some to avoid, in a recent Hensarling and Lenzie tasted their way through 17 readily available boxed macaroni and cheeses. Aldi’s Chef’s Cupboard Macaroni & Cheese and Mac a Roni’s Creamy Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese tied for the top, each scoring 6 out of 10.

They said Aldi’s cheese sauce was well-balanced and flavorful. Mac a Roni’s noodles earned high marks for their texture. The pair also handed out three zeros during the taste test, a first for our Food Flight video series: Daiya, Banza, and Good & Gather all received the lowest possible score. Of the 17 boxed mac and cheeses we tasted, two tied for first place, each earning 6 out of 10.

Credit: Food & WineFor the tasting, Hensarling and Lenzie evaluated three things — appearance, texture, and flavor. The pair assessed noodle uniformity, whether the cheese pooled at the bottom of the bowl or clung to the noodles, and whether the noodles were mushy or falling apart.

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“The flavors should definitely be extremely balanced, and the sauce definitely has to evenly coat , even overcoat the noodles, because as macaroni sits, it starts to soak up even more. ” All 17 options were prepared according to the instructions on their boxes. When the instructions gave a range of cooking times for the noodles, such as 10 to 13 minutes, they were cooked toward the lower end of that range.

Aldi’s Chef’s Cupboard and Mac a Roni offered the tasting’s strongest bowls, tying for first place with a score of 6 out of 10. Hensarling and Lenzi liked Aldi’s balanced cheese sauce and Mac a Roni’s noodle texture. Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar was the runner-up.

“This might be my favorite flavor that we’ve had,” Hensarling says after tasting Aldi’s mac and cheese. “There’s saltiness; it has a nice balance, but I’d like it to have a bit more creaminess. ”“It has a bite to it; it’s not gummy or leaving a film in my mouth,” Hensarling says. Lenzie agrees that the texture is spot-on.

“They did a pretty good job for a box, and the paprika was a real nice touch, too,” she says. Cracker Barrel’s Sharp Cheddar macaroni and cheese finished just behind the leaders with a score of 5.75 out of 10 and also earned praise for its noodles. Its cheese sauce, packaged in a pouch rather than as a dry powder, brought Hensarling back to his childhood.

The lowest-scoring boxed macaroni and cheeses Banza, Daiya, and Target’s Good & Gather Organic tied for last place, each earning zero out of 10. Noodle texture was a sticking point for all three, with grainy sauce and muted flavor drawing additional criticism. Before tasting, the pair criticize the lack of cheese coating the noodles. The sauce has pooled at the bottom of the serving dish, so Lenzie tilts her bowl, letting it run onto her spoon.

The main issue is the noodles’ texture, with both reviewers noting they have no give or chewiness. The cheese sauce gets passing reviews, but it isn’t enough to overcome the noodles, resulting in a zero. Hensarling and Lenzie struggle to find anything positive to say about Daiya’s dairy-free and gluten-free cheddar mac and cheese. They criticize the gummy noodles, which they say taste artificial and “plasticky.

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” They call the cheese sauce grainy and give the pasta’s appearance low marks.

“I think we found our negative zero,” Lenzie says. She suggests that tasting the cheese sauce and pasta separately might have been more palatable.

“It’s a tough one to rank,” Hensarling says of Target’s Good & Gather Organic mac and cheese. “It smells like nothing and tastes like nothing. ”The organic noodles don’t meet the judging criteria. They appear broken and uneven in length, and the testers find them gummy.

“There is something going on at the mac & cheese department at Target,” Hensarling says, noting that the pair also tasted Target’s Market Pantry mac and cheese and scored it 1.5. The tasting left Hensarling and Lenzie with a few boxes they’d use as a starting point. Cracker Barrel, which finished just behind the two leaders, sparked ideas for dinner.

“I would definitely use this as a base,” Lenzie says. Hensarling suggests adding breadcrumbs or a protein to round out the dish.

“I think this is a great option if you wanna make it a little bit extra for your family,” he says. For anyone choosing between the two first-place finishers, the difference comes down to how the cheese is delivered. Mac a Roni uses a powdered mix, while Aldi’s Chef’s Cupboard comes with a prepared cheese sauce.

“If you have an opinion on if you like a cheese sauce or a powder more,” Hensarling says, “I would pick one of these right here. ”