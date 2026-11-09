'We Still Talk About It 30 Years Later': People Are Revealing Movie Endings That Were So Shocking It Left Them Staring At The Screen For HOURS

“The first time I watched this, I recall screaming 'You've got to be [REDACTED] kidding me’ at the end.”

Former 9-to-5 tech worker turned content writer with a passion for all things pop culture, TV, and film! Some movies are predictable and easy to watch from the get-go.

Then there are those movies that completely throw us for a loop at the very end and honestly leave us thinking, “What the f**k just happened?! ” People are sharing the specific movies that made them feel this way in this“The first time I watched this, I recall screaming ‘You’ve got to be f**king kidding me’ at the end. It’s an underrated movie IMO.

Also read Contributor: Recent overdose deaths should change how parents talk about drugs

”“Yup, I saw it at the same age on the first day of a vacation, and it kind of ruined my entire trip. ”HOW IT ENDED: After running out of gas and with no hope for survival, David mercy-kills the remaining survivors, including his son Billy . Minutes later, David is rescued by the US Army. ) that he killed David’s wife and unborn child out of jealousy, revealing himself to be Envy, and David becomes Wrath.

) confesses he is actually his younger brother Adam, he kills Agent Wesley Doyle , whose name was on the original God’s Hand list for killing his own mother. HOW IT ENDED: Howard Ratner wins $1.2 million on his bet on the Boston Celtics, only to be immediately shot and killed by Phil .

HOW IT ENDED: Instead of completing the ritual to save humanity, Dana and Marty decide to let the world end as a giant hand emerges from the ground and destroys the facility. HOW IT ENDED: Rex wakes up buried alive in a box after drinking a cup of coffee drugged by Raymond , who is Saskia’s kidnapper.

HOW IT ENDED: Katie’s real killers are teenagers John and Ray , who accidentally shot Katie in a prank gone wrong. HOW IT ENDED: The dead body in the middle of the bathroom floor is John Kramar , a terminal cancer patient and the real serial killer, Jigsaw.

Advertisement

HOW IT ENDED: All the turmoil and stress Nicholas went through was an elaborate scheme meant to be a birthday gift from Conrad . HOW IT ENDED: After defeating the Douche , all the food items celebrate by having a massive orgy in the grocery store.

“Unless you’re watching it for the first time with my husband, who proceeds to say it five minutes before the reveal. ”HOW IT ENDED: The Narrator realizes Tyler is his imaginary alter ego, so he shoots himself in order to kill Tyler.. That plot twist at the end is still something I think about now and then, and I watched it once four years ago.

”HOW IT ENDED: Detective Loki returns to Holly’s house to investigate and hears a faint whistle, which is believed to be Keller , who was buried underground by Holly. HOW IT ENDED: Shaman Il-Gwang drops a box filled with photos of previous victims of the demon, implying that he has been working with the demon all along.

HOW IT ENDED: Both Seita and Setsuko die from starvation, and their spirits reunite in the afterlife, finally at peace.

“Seeing it in the movie theaters was so incredible. It was a rainy, grey day, and I remember getting into my head about the tongue clicks. I wasn’t always certain when they were actually in the film, and when it was just teenagers in the theater fucking around mimicking it. ”HOW IT ENDED: Peter becomes fully possessed by the demon King Paimon and becomes the coven’s leader.

“My friend showed this at a movie party he hosted in high school. I think that was my first WTF ending ever. It still lives rent-free in my head, and we still talk about it 30 years later. ”HOW IT ENDED: Angela is actually her brother Peter.

The real Angela died in the boating accident, and Peter was raised as Angela.

“This movie will always haunt me, and I just can’t bring myself to watch it a second time. It’s a good one. ”HOW IT ENDED: Grace , who is actually the daughter of a mobster, asks her father to kill everyone in Dogville and burn it to the ground. .

Advertisement

I remember the first time I watched it with my wife; the ending was happening, and it was kind of intense, and I said, ‘It would be a baller move if they just cut to black right now. ’ Then it did. The movie is kind of a dark comedy, but that ending is something.

”HOW IT ENDED: David goes to the bathroom with a knife, and it is left ambiguous whether or not he decides to blind himself.

“The only movie I’ve watched where I’ve said out loud, ‘What the fuck? ’… and then immediately watched again. ”HOW IT ENDED: Leonard discovers that he has already killed his wife’s killer, but chooses to lie to himself and gets a tattoo to kill Teddy . .

It’s a horror movie, but I think it has one of the best, deepest, thought-provoking themes in the entire genre.

"“I knew it was one I would never be ready for, but still f**king underestimated it. I am not ready to unpack what I just watched, and I have to work in the morning. F**k. ”HOW IT ENDED: After listening to Anna’s whispers of what are implied to be visions of the afterlife, Mademoiselle ends up shooting herself.

. The screen went black, and after a moment of silence, someone in the audience audibly whispered, ‘What the f**k? ’”HOW IT ENDED: Dan Brenner digs up the wrong burial site, leaving Paul to suffocate to death.

“Oh God, yes! Everyone knew what the ending was going in, but that didn’t come close to preparing you for the nightmarish horror of it. ”HOW IT ENDED: Theresa is stabbed to death in her apartment on New Year’s Eve by a man she picks up at a bar. I’ve never watched some of these movies before, but based on the responses, I’m not sure if I’m willing to put myself through the trauma.

Care to share the movies that made you go “WTF” at the very end? Feel free to add them in the comments or in our anonymous form below!