We spoke with Mayson about his incredible basketball stats and where he's going from here!

You often hear professional athletes say you have to give 110%, but what's the extra 10%? Pieper High School's Mayson Thomas has an idea; he'll be playing divis

You often hear professional athletes say you have to give 110%, but what's the extra 10%? Pieper High School's Mayson Thomas has an idea; he'll be playing division one basketball at the US Air Force Academy, just one of his many achievements.

He has the record in points, rebounds, assists, and steals at Pieper High School, but he stays humble. While he hopes to become a part of the NBA, he's also setting himself up for success with a future career in cyber security. The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence.

Flash Flood Warnings until 9 a.m. for parts of South Texas after 2 to 4 inches of rain. Flood Watch through Tuesday as tropical moisture fuels more storms, with 1 inch per hour rates near the Hill Country. Texas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia. Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving.

Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down Southwest Loop 410 near Military Dr. in San Antonio. Two vehicles collided around 5:30 a.m., burst into flames, and all occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Heavy rain is flooding low-water crossings across San Antonio, forcing multiple road closures including Britters Rd. , Blakeley, Cave Ln.

, and Contour Dr. Officials urge drivers to turn around and avoid flooded streets.





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