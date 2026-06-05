We spoke with Eric Solis to learn more about their programs

Building a strong math foundation is important and critical for success. Eric Solis joined us from Math Dash to talk about how to help students improve over the

Building a strong math foundation is important and critical for success. Eric Solis joined us from Math Dash to talk about how to help students improve over the summer months.

Mathdash provides high quality math tutoring right at your home. They help students build a strong foundation and keep that knowledge for the long term. They focus on confidence and problem solving and they will come to students across San Antonio. Offer: “Right now, we’re offering a free diagnostic and a summer jumpstart package to help students stay on track, and families who sign up now can lock in priority spots for the upcoming school year.

”Scattered storms continue through Saturday before drier Sunday Flood Advisory until 7:45 a.m. for most of Bexar County as thunderstorms dump heavy rain. Up to 1 inch already, another inch possible. Watch for water-covered roads and hazardous morning commute in San Antonio area. One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half.

An infestation of the flesh-eating flies has been confirmed in South Texas, setting off alarm bells for the state’s cattle industry. A sample from a 3-week-old calf from La Pryor in Zavala County tested positive for the c





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