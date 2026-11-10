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We spoke with Alejandra Beccera who showed us a workout you can do from home

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We spoke with Alejandra Beccera who showed us a workout you can do from home
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It's the start of a new week, so that means it's time for some Motivation Monday! We spoke with Alejandra Beccera from Alfa Fitness to show us a workout that yo

It's the start of a new week, so that means it's time for some Motivation Monday! We spoke with Alejandra Beccera from Alfa Fitness to show us a workout that you can do from the comfort of your own home!

Alfa Fitness is dedicated to everyone who wants to get themselves fit. Now is a great time to beat the crowds and get yourself ready for the new year, moving your body and getting yourself past the excuses. Rain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children. FM 725 was shut for hours as police investigate.

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A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onNational Fried Chicken Sandwich Day brings free and discounted sandwiches to San Antonio, with app and rewards deals from Popeyes, Wingstop, McDonald’s, Whataburger, KFC and more as chicken sandwich demand keeps rising.

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